1,000s of Post-Its used for life-size sticky art at Ellsworth High School
Five Ellsworth High School students have proven the common office item Post-It Notes can be used for more than your to-do list.
Through a vocational art class, the students creatively completed two life-sized murals Friday, May 17 using over 1,000 Post-It Notes to create images of the comic book superhero Spiderman and the cartoon Sonic.
Both of the characters represented in the art have movie trailers, Spiderman: Far From Home and Sonic the Hedgehog, which were recently released.
"(This) wouldn't have been possible without consistent group effort and clear communication. Huge thanks goes to April Gipford (senior) and Mary Hanson (teacher aide)," Ellsworth High School art teacher Adam Nirmaier said.
The murals will be on display until the end of the school year.