What's going on at The Phipps? Laugh with 'Weekend Comedy'

Peggy (Cynthia Schreiner Smith, Oakdale) and Frank (Rick Lamers, Eagan) are a middle-aged couple, stuck in their routines, who rent a remote cabin for a long weekend getaway. Peggy hopes to stir up some romance with her unadventurous husband. Due to a booking error, the cabin has also been rented to a young couple, Jill (Stefanie Fauth, White Bear Lake) and Tony (Mitchell Bugni, Hudson), with their own romantic plans for the weekend.

When the two couples decide to share the cabin, the differences between the generations become immediately apparent. The clashes continue all weekend, sparks fly, and both couples end up taking a fresh look at love and their own relationship. Audience members may recognize themselves or someone they know as they reflect on the nature of love.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for students of any age. The subject matter is PG-13. "Weekend Comedy" pricing will be based on demand and it will never be lower than it is right now.

In addition, The Phipps Center offers a theater series flex pass of five ticket vouchers for $95. Patrons may use one voucher for each of the five theater series shows or use all five vouchers for one show.

Children's theater productions

Two children's theater productions performed by students enrolled in summer theater camps will be offered.

"The Snow White Variety Show," by Brian D. Taylor, featuring young actors in grades 7-9, will be performed Friday, July 19 at noon and 2 p.m., with limited availability, as well as Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21 at 2 p.m. In this wild and fast-paced comedy, Snow White's famous story is told on the TV show "Real Talk with Fairytale Legends." At any given moment, the story can be anything - romance, comedy, home improvement show, suspense, Western, epic poetry, mystery, cooking show, stand-up routine, or blockbuster action movie.

General admission tickets are $7 for this one-hour production in the Black Box Theater.

"The Snow Queen," by Will Ledesma, featuring young actors in grades 5 and 6, will be performed Thursday, Aug. 1 at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3 and 4 at 2 p.m. Kay and Gerda are the best of friends until a piece of an enchanted mirror finds its way into Kay's eye, causing him to see the world in a cold-hearted way. Soon taken by the Snow Queen, Kay forgets his happy life. Gerda must go on her own journey to find him, encountering many interesting characters along the way. Overjoyed to finally find Kay in the Snow Queen's palace, Gerda must help Kay find hope again by solving a puzzle before they can escape. General admission tickets are $7 for this 40-minute production in the Black Box Theater.

Voice lessons, new voice instructor

Margaret Jane Wray, a dramatic soprano with an international reputation, offers private voice lessons on Thursdays.

Wray made her debut with the Metropolitan Opera in 1987 as Annina in Verdi's "La Traviata." She was quickly identified as one of the most talented young artists in the field and success soon followed. Wray went on to appear in lead roles with many of the world's leading opera companies, including the Metropolitan Opera, Pittsburgh Opera, Cincinnati Opera, Seattle Opera, La Scala, the Bavarian State Opera, the Berlin State Opera, Opéra National de Paris, La Monnaie, L'Opéra de la Bastille, Oper Frankfurt, Teatro Regio (Turin), Théâtre du Capitole, Teatro Massimo Bellini, Opéra de Nice, and Welsh National Opera, among others.

In addition, Wray has had a prolific career as a concert artist appearing with many of the world's finest conductors and great orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Symphony, and National Symphony Orchestra, among others.

She and her family have lived in Hudson for 18 years.

Wray teaches a classical technique: breathing and vocal production, which can be applied to musical theater, pop and jazz styles.

The fee is $30 per 30-minute lesson, and $45 per 45-minute lesson, which is the most common length for a weekly lesson.

Mixed media mosaics by Rebecca Campbell

Mixed media mosaics by Rebecca Campbell of Ashland, mixed media paintings by Antuco Chicaiza of Sweetwater, Tenn., a mixed media installation by Keith Kaziak of Stevens Point, a group exhibition with work by seven women artists from throughout the Twin Cities titled "What We Don't Talk About," and a group exhibit organized by The Phipps in collaboration with Space St. Croix titled "To the Moon and Back," inspired by the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing, will be on view through July 28 in The Galleries.

Campbell received her B.S. in Art , with an emphasis in painting, in 1982 and her B.S. in Art Education in 1985, both from UW-Madison, and her M.A. in Art Education from UW-Superior in 1993. She taught art, primarily in the Ashland School District's elementary and high schools, from 1985 to 2015. She transitioned from painting to mosaics in 2002.

Campbell states, "My current work is a reflection of Lake Superior's Chequamegon Bay area. The south shore of Lake Superior is aesthetically rich and complex, both in terms of its people and its natural resources.

"Working with mixed media mosaics, I continue to enjoy cataloging the flora and fauna of the south shore of Lake Superior. I use a wide range of materials: crockery, glass, ceramic, jewelry, and found objects such as bicycle chains, nails, and bullet casings."

Campbell has received numerous awards at The Gathering, the annual Chequamegon Bay Area Arts Council Exhibit, Washburn, including Judge's Choice Award (2018, 2017, 2011), First Place (2017), and People's Choice Award (2016, 2015, 2013). Collections that hold her work include UW-Platteville; Michigan Technological University, Houghton, Mich.; American Family Children's Hospital, Madison; and Portage Health Hospital, Hancock, Mich.

The artists with work in "What We Don't Talk About" are Katie Beumer, Zulma Davila, Anne Kramer, Laura Mayo, Ann Meany, Judith Sarah Rae and Linda Seebauer Hansen. Artists featured in "To the Moon and Back" are Hend Al-Mansour, Susan Armington, Margy Jean Balwierz, Barbara Riegel Bend, Taylor Berman, Sandy Bot-Miller, Cathy Durso, Kyle Fokken, Stephen J. Gates, Deanna Grigus, Steve Johnson, Jeannine Kitzhaber, George G. I. Moore, Mat Ollig, Teri Power and Chholing Taha.

The Galleries hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sunday noon to 4:30 p.m., as well as one hour before and through intermission of all performances in The Phipps theaters. The center will be closed July 4.