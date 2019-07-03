Exhibit explores the history of illustrated books

The exhibit follows the graphic novel from its inception in the Middle Ages when early book printers used carved wooden blocks to stamp words and images onto the page, hence the name "block books," to the Expressionist movement, to graphic novels of today.

"This exhibit not only depicts the extraordinary evolution of the graphic novel," said Cole Zrostlik, library event and gallery coordinator. "Audiences will get a chance to see original works on paper as well as familiar artwork and stories. If a picture is worth a thousand words, then pictures and words together form an even more powerful tool for storytelling. We are looking forward to sharing the exhibit with our community."

For more information about the exhibit, call 715-425-0905 or visit www.riverfallspubliclibrary.org.