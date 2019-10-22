RED WING -- Anyone who saw the 2006 hit among adolescents -- "High School Musical" -- Twin Bluff Middle School's fall musical will look very familiar.

After their final class on Monday, Oct. 21, students in the musical changed into jerseys, cheer leading outfits, suspenders, and other artifacts to show what group they were a part of in the show: the mathletes, the basketball players, etc. The stage looked like a snapshot of a classic high school.

When everyone was assembled, they began running through the show, practicing dancing, singing, acting, and how to get needed props and set pieces on to and off of the stage before the curtain opened. Since the basketball team is a key part in the show, students also rehearsed a number that requires a choreographed basketball practice where the students sing while dribbling and passing balls.

While "High School Musical Jr." has two main characters -- Troy and Gabriella, played by Kathlynn Lidgerding and Evan Nelson in this production -- the show also includes numerous solos and roles for other students, resulting in a production that highlights the entire cast.

If you go:

What: "High School Musical Jr."

Where: Twin Bluff Middle School's auditorium

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 26.












