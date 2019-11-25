Red Wing-based arts organizations were awarded $112,000 in grant money from the Minnesota State Arts Board. These awards were announced on Monday, Nov. 18.

During this third round of grants in the board’s fiscal year, 194 arts-focused nonprofits throughout the state were awarded grants. Four of these organizations are based in Red Wing.

According to Jodi Neihoff, the communications and external relations director for the board, the grants awarded locally are:

The Sheldon Theatre: $70,000

The Anderson Center: $24,045

Universal Music Center: $10,000

ArtReach: $8,000

Anderson Center Director Stephanie Rogers told the Republican Eagle that her organization's grant funds will be used for the “Books in the Barn” program. Rogers explained: “I’m still negotiating contracts with the authors, so while I have a very good idea, I’m not quite ready to announce it publicly yet”

At The Sheldon Theatre, the $70,000 grant will be used for the 2020-2021 season’s Enlighten Series. That season’s acts have yet to be announced. However, Sheldon Director Bonnie Schock told the Eagle:

“The historic Sheldon Theatre's Enlighten Series will connect greater Minnesota audiences to three international performance events featuring women at the helm, offering styles, forms, and content that expand everyday expectations of the stage.”

Schock stressed that grants like the one from the Minnesota State Arts Board allow the Sheldon to provide programming it otherwise could not: “The voters of Minnesota, through the work of Legacy Amendment’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, have transformed the arts landscape in smaller communities such as ours.”

Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council announced that it had awarded grants to 66 nonprofit art organizations in the region equaling a total of $335,888. Nine of the grants were given to Goodhue County nonprofits: