RED WING, Minn. -- A holiday tour of decorated rooms in the Anderson Center residence is a new feature of the 2019 Holiday Celebration of the Arts. The 20th annual event will run 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at Tower View.

An assortment of local businesses, designers and individuals will decorate the interior of the historic Georgian Revival style home. Built by A.P. Anderson in 1915, it was designed by Chicago-based architect Carl Westerlind.

Decorating the main floor mudroom kitchen, dining and living rooms, bedroom/bath and office will be Peg Noesen, Friends of the Anderson Center, Inspired Home and Flower Shop and Clementines, Hallstrom Florist and Emily Christianson.

On the second floor, the library and five bedrooms will be decorated by Uffda Shop, Bella Casa, Shannon Harris, Jump the Broom and staff. Sargent’s Nursery will decorate the outside entrances.

The house tour is included in the price of admission to the holiday event. Officials hope to make it an annual event, organizer Laurie Andrews said.

A traditional array of handmade arts and crafts will be for sale in the historic barn, including wood carvings by Jim Germaine.

Described by Anderson Center Director Stephanie Rogers as “a stalwart” of the annual event, Germaine has been bringing his holiday ornaments and centerpieces to the show for years.

Officials also expect paintings, photographs and other creative works by local and regional artists. Tower View Alternative School students will be selling their scented candles.

An intriguing selection of pottery will be shown in the lower level of the education building. For the third year, potter Julie DeVetter has organized a “5 Pieces Invitational.” Each participant is submitting five pieces to the show.

The show will spotlight “a collection of work with a variety of styles and features by amazing artists,” DeVetter said. More than a dozen established and emerging potters are expected to show functional and art pottery.

On the main level, visitors will find a new art exhibit featuring Twin Cities, Rochester, Red Wing, Northfield and western Wisconsin artists, Rogers said. Works will include paintings, drawings, fiber art and photography, along with unique “burn drawings” by John Saurer.

Shoppers will be able to take home most items purchased on Dec. 7.

While in the education building people also will be able to tour the permanent gallery, which is on the lower level, and some artists’ studios.

As always, there will be live music in the barn and in the permanent gallery.

Lunch, dessert and warm beverages will be for sale in the lower level cafeteria. Catering this year is the St. James Hotel.

Admission to the celebration is $5 for adults; members and children under 18 will be admitted free. For more information, contact the Anderson Center at 651-388-2900 or visit www.andersoncenter.org.

If you go …

Who: Artists, musicians

What: Holiday Celebration of the Arts

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Anderson Center at Tower View

How much: $5 adults, free to members and under 18

More info: 651-388-2009 or www.andersoncenter.org