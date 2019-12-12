Spring Valley Stagehands will be putting on its rendition of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at the Spring Valley Theatre over the next two weekends.

The story follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a selfish man filled with greed, as he is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley (Mark Mastalir) and the spirits of Christmas past, present and yet to come. This holiday classic will run under two hours including intermission.

Marley’s ghost visits Scrooge and tells him to expect appearances from the three other spirits on Christmas Eve. He challenges Scrooge to think about his greedy ways and the consequences of his actions.

The first spirit to visit is the spirit of Christmas past (Nan Becker). Together they visit the scene of his early childhood, when he was alone at boarding school on Christmas until a visit from his sister. Scrooge watches himself as a young man in love and as an apprentice for his first employer, Mr. Fezziwig.

The spirit of Christmas present (Scott Brown) then shows Scrooge how his current life choices have an impact including his denial of supporting those in need.

Finally, the spirit of Christmas yet to come (Jac Anderson) guides Scrooge through what his future may look like. Throughout each visitation, he is challenged to reflect on his life.

The cast and crew come from various areas outside of Spring Valley, including Menomonie, Elmwood, Wilson and Hager City.

The performance is the last of the season and will be directed by Liz Erickson and Mary Anderson. Attendees will be able to enjoy the seasonal entertainment and spend some time indoors and away from the cold.

If you go…

What: “A Christmas Carol”

When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 12-14; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15; 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 19-21; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.

Where: Spring Valley Stagehands Theatre, S234 McKay Ave., Spring Valley

Cost: $12 for adults or $10 for students and seniors

More info: Get tickets and reserve seats online at svstagehands.org. Tickets for leftover seats, if there are any, will be sold at the door the day of the show, generally an hour before the start.