RED WING -- For 19 years Crossings at Carnegie hosted the annual Poet Artist Collaboration, where, as the name suggests, poets and artists worked together to create a work that included a poem and a visual art piece. Though Crossings closed in 2019, Red Wing Arts decided to continue this tradition with the help of Marie Marvin, the former director of the Zumbrota arts venue.

“Things don’t disappear, they evolve into some other form,” as Marvin puts it.

Because the goal is to create a collaborated final piece, the poems that are submitted will be those that appear in the show. Artists, meanwhile will submit three low-resolution images as examples of recent work. Artists will be selected by a jury.

Upon notification of acceptance, artists will choose one of the poems and create a piece of art to accompany it. The visual art piece can be any medium, including photography.

The exhibit will run April 2-27 with a reception/reading on Friday, April 24., at the Red Wing Depot. Poets and artists can submit their work until Wednesday, Jan. 15.

For more information about the show and submission guidelines, visit redwingarts.org.