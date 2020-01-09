RED WING — The Sheldon Theatre Board announced on Thursday that Bonnie Schock will be stepping down as executive director of the theatre.

In the next chapter of Schock’s career she will lead the Fox Tucson Theatre in Arizona.

Schock’s tenure with the Sheldon began in 2015. During her time in Red Wing the theater was revitalized and Schock worked to bring higher profile acts to the city. Annual ticket sales rose by about 40%.

READ MORE: Turnovers cost Red Wing boys' basketball in loss | Goodhue County approves refugee resettlement

Nancy Dimunation, the president of the Sheldon Theatre Board, is quoted in a release saying:

“Bonnie is the pivotal element in the resurgence of genuine excitement in the performing arts in Red Wing. Her commitment to the arts as a medium for community connection and inspiration advanced a vision of possibility that will continue into the future.”

Schock’s final day with the Sheldon will be Friday, Feb. 28. The board will announce an interim director and executive search plan by the end of January.

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to lead the Sheldon during a defining period of its long, storied history,” Schock said. “The community’s love for this place has been beautiful to witness, and I am humbled by all that we have been able to accomplish together. I am deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of this ongoing story.”