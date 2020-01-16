About two years ago, Hastings was invited to be one of 13 communities statewide in a discussion around the impacts of arts and culture and how a city can involve arts and culture in its comprehensive plan, according to former HPAAC board member Dick Graham. The results of a study done for the Creative Minnesota Project in 2017 found that the total economic impact of arts organizations and their audiences in Hastings was $2.4 million.

“That doesn’t even include Artspace. Artspace brought in another $13 million. There is a significant amount that comes into the city, so it’s really important to our economy. That’s what this data showed us,” Graham said.

Due to timing, the city wasn’t able to include a community-based plan for arts and culture into its plan. HPAAC agreed to start work on the community plan and the city can decide to include it once finished, Graham said.

The plan will aim to help Hastings grow and sustain the arts and cultural community already established, as well as showcase Hastings as a destination for arts and culture. To do so, HPAAC and Kayzar worked together to create a survey that will help get the data needed to create a community-based plan.

The 43-question survey takes roughly 15 minutes to complete. It asks questions that will help gauge the community’s interests, as well as identify any barriers that may keep individuals from participating in arts and cultural events. The survey results will help guide Kayzar and HPAAC, with the help of other local arts and culture organizations, develop the plan to the community’s needs.

Those interested in taking the survey can find it at hastingsisarts.com/survey. The survey is open to everyone, Hastings residents and visitors. The deadline for completing the survey is Friday, Jan. 31. Completing the survey will put your name in for a drawing to win an Andy Evansen painting entitled “Behind City Hall.”