RED WING -- Red Wing High School students got in touch with their inner children and played grade school children in the musical "Matilda."

The story follows Matilda as she interacts with the terrifying headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, and watches her classmates receive what would be classified as cruel and unusual punishments for "crimes" such as stealing a piece of cake and wearing pigtails to school. To remain true to the play's script and original book, the Red Wing cast used a variety of special effects and clever staging.

For example, when Trunchbull (Marshall Laidlaw) saw those pigtails she began swinging the student around her head. This was done by grabbing the student and seamlessly switching her for a life-sized doll that was just off stage. For a brief moment audience members gasped at the imagined pain before realizing that it was a doll.

Lighting and a specially designed table made it possible to make it appear that Matilda could push a cup over and use chalk to write on the board with her mind.

Opening night Thursday at the Sheldon Theatre proved that "Matilisa" is a fun show for people of all ages and features a talented cast. Emma Kronbeck was a natural as Matilda; Derek Achen and Cecelia Ostendorf were hilarious as Matilda's evil (and rather airheaded) parents; Sydney Ziemer did a lovely job portraying Miss Honey, the mild-mannered teacher; and Dyson Heschke was delightful as Matilda's brother, Michael (more than once people laughed out loud at his one-liners and facial expressions).

The star of the show, though, was possibly Laidlaw,who made the house fill with laughter on numerous occasions. His portrayal of Miss Agatha Trunchbull was outstanding.

The final performs are 7:30 p.m. today, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Sheldon Theatre.