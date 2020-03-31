HUDSON — With the COVID-19 pandemic leading to a ban on gatherings and closing buildings, The Phipps is offering its exhibits virtually.

The current exhibition, "The Galleries," set to be on view through April 5, is available for a virtual tour on YouTube, Facebook and thephipps.com as of Monday, March 30.

“The mission of The Phipps is to ‘celebrate the creative spirit,’ and presenting this virtual exhibit is one of the ways the center hopes to use the arts to support our community during this unprecedented time,” a news release said.

The current exhibit features oil and collage work by Gloria Adrian of Hudson, oil on canvas by Mark Granlund of St. Paul, ceramic and textile sculpture by Michelle Kaisersatt of St. Peter and Kimber Olson of Eden Prairie, oil and watercolor painting by Mark Ostapchuk of St. Paul and mixed media work by Gregory T. Wilkins of Mankato.

Find the virtual tours at:

facebook.com/ThePhippsCenter/videos

tiny.cc/ThePhippsCenterYouTube

thephipps.org/event/gallery-exhibit-february-28-april-5

The organization’s annual high school art exhibition also will be a virtual exhibit this year.

Any high school age student from western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota can submit one artwork to be included in the show.

Submissions of one jpeg image no larger than 2 MB can be sent to phippshighschoolshow2020@gmail.com by 6 p.m. Thursday, April 9. Submissions should include the artist's full name, grade, school name and title and medium of the artwork.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.