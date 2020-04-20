RED WING -- Red Wing Arts had planned to host the 19th poet-artist collaboration this month. The exhibit had to be canceled when the gallery closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but, as it is said, the show had to go on.

As people are turning to social media to stay in contact with their family and friends. Red Wing Arts is using Facebook to host a virtual show.

Each day the art organization posts a poem and the piece of art that was created to accompany it.

Red Wing Art Executive Director Emily Guida Foos shared two art and poem pairs with the Republican Eagle:

Red Wing Arts will host a virtual (via Zoom) poetry reading and exhibit reception at 7 p.m. Friday, April 24.