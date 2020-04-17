“We meet via video calls and have been brainstorming ways that we can support artists, our arts organizations and our community.”

The coalition decided to create an art project that doesn’t require participants to leave their homes: coloring feathers and wings.

This project has two parts.

Step one is decorating a feather. These templates can be found at ArtReach’s website and in the Saturday edition of the Republican Eagle. People can also create their own feathers. Once the feather is decorated it should be mailed to ArtReach., 436 West Third St.., Red Wing, MN 55066, or dropped in the mail slot in ArtReach’s door.

As Ostendorf receives feathers she will work to create a large wing to display in ArtReach’s window.

“We would like to have decorated feathers submitted by Saturday, April 25, so we can get some wings up in our downtown windows,” stated Ostendorf. “People can continue to submit them after that though and we will fit them in. We will continue to make wings as feathers come in. The number of wings we create will depend on the number of feathers we receive but we'd love to have wings to put in several downtown business windows.”

The second step of the project is to decorate a wing and place it in your window for neighbors and people walking by to see.

People are already sending in decorated feathers.

“We've received several feathers and have seen photos of others that people have created. So far our youngest participant is 6 months and our oldest is in her 80s. We love seeing the variety,” Ostendorf told the Republican Eagle via email.

Stephanie Rogers is the executive director of the Anderson Center. She said of the feather and wing project:

“There's a reason why adult coloring books have become a popular source of stress relief; the act of drawing helps us connect to our bodies, our hands and our innate creativity. The wings project that Anna is leading as part of the Artistic Response Team has the added benefit of creating a visible reminder that the people who make this community such a special place are still here and still connected -- even if we aren't gathering in person right now.”