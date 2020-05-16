Plein Air Festival registration open

Registration is open for the annual Red Wing Arts’ Plein Air Festival. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 29, 2020. Applications will be accepted via email. Application fees for Red Wing Arts members is $5. For everyone else the fee is $10. The fees can be paid by phone, mail or through Red Wing Arts’ website.

To apply for the featured class, which is juried, submit three recent plein images along with contact information. If you are not juried in as a featured class artist, you will be eligible to participate as an open class artist. Open class participants are asked to inform Red Wing Arts of their intent to participate.

Upon acceptance, a participation fee of $50 for the featured class and $25 for the open class is due. If you are a member of Red Wing Arts you will receive a $10 discount.

To apply. visit redwingarts.org/plein .

Celebrating women's suffrage through art

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which guarantees women the right to vote, Red Wing Arts is hosting “100 Strong Women.” The exhibition will feature 100 images of strength, passion and perseverance.

Registration is now open for two-dimensional and three-dimension art pieces. The application deadline is June 30 and submissions are accepted by email.

Details will be released next month.