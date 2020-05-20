RED WING -- Aidan Coyle has been drawing and painting for months. His creation? A mural that spans the hallway outside the weight room at Red Wing High School. When finished, the mural will consist of a bald eagle in flight, an acronym for Wingers and an area for class quotes.

The senior started working on the mural before schools were ordered to close by Gov. Tim Walz on March 15.

“During school I had a class so I spent about one hour a day working on it,” Coyle said. “Lately I’ve been coming in for a couple of hours a day.”

The idea was hatched by former activities director Bart Gray when he had asked art teachers if they knew of anyone who’d want to paint a mural in the hallway. Coyle expressed interest in the project at that point.

When current activities director Paul Hartmann was hired, he and Coyle worked together to pick the location for the mural and hammer out the details of what it would depict.

“I was playing around with ideas and figured it’d be nice to put a quote or something in,” Coyle said. “So there’s an eagle on one side and then Hartmann came up with the Wingers and the class quote.”

The 2020 class quote will be "Sometimes you don't know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory." The Wingers' acronym has yet to be decided. Voting is taking place this week. Hartmann said space will be saved for class quotes at least 20 years into the future as well.

Coyle, who plans on attending college in Victoria, British Columbia in Canada, will study visual arts. He hopes to have the mural completed in June before fall classes start.