RED WING -- The city of Red Wing now has 14 boards and commissions that residents can serve on, the newest being the Arts and Culture Commission.

On Monday, May 11, City Council approved the plan for the Arts and Culture Commission, which had been in the works since December.

After the creation of the 2040 Plan, which included a chapter about local art and culture, an arts and culture task force was created to think about how to advance these areas in Red Wing. One final suggestion was the creation of a commission.

Megan Tsui told the City Council in December, “Because this City Council has prioritized arts and culture we want to make sure that we move on that prioritization because the next city council might not; and our city council in 10 to 20 years might not. And so this is our moment in time to really say that this is important and let’s build a commission around making sure that arts and culture is indeed fiercely advocated for.”

Mayor Sean Dowse is an advocate for local arts and was excited that the creation of a commission was approved.

“This will pull all sorts of folks together,” said Dowse of the commission. He also emphasized that there are numerous locations that can potentially hold art, such as public buildings, the new Eisenhower Bridge of Valor, the green space in the middle of roundabouts and in the downtown area.

Dowse hopes that this commission will bring the numerous arts organizations and individual creators together.

The commission will have nine members. Dowse hopes that he will have applicants for the board to present to the City Council during the Tuesday, May 26.

During an interview with the Republican Eagle Dowse reflected on the process of creating the new commission.

“It comes from a spark of ideas that we can really make arts and culture a part of the community if we all work at it," he said.