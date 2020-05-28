RED WING -- Each year Red Wing Arts hosts a show to celebrate the work by local students in every grade. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic the exhibit was canceled. Now, however, according to Emily Guida Foos, the Red Wing Arts director, a version of the show will be displayed.

"We have figured out a way to pivot where we can pivot. Red Wing Schools has a strong art department in all grades. We are fortunate and want to highlight it and provide a platform for the student’s work," Foos said.

An online show has been created to feature work by students who took AP Art. Visitors of the virtual museum can "enter" the gallery and choose which pieces to view. While the experience is different than walking into the Depot it does offer the feeling of slowing moving through an art show and taking in the art.

The exhibit is online and will be accessible at redwingarts.org through June.

"These students have invested their talents into this work. I am always inspired by their work," Foos said.

A virtual opening reception will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 28.