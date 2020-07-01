RED WING -- The 2020 Red Wing Arts Plein Air Festival has come to an end and winners have been announced.

Dan Weimer, this year’s judge, awarded the Dan Guida Best of Show award to Philip Carlton for his painting titled “Spread Your Wings.” The painting features a scene looking down from a bluff and an eagle flying in the distance.

Carlton is a full-time outdoor painter and he travels the country participating in plein air events. Carlton’s website explains of the artist:

“Above all, his work chronicles his travels and endless exploration. It's less about the product, and more about the experience of finding beauty in uncharted and unlikely places. He specializes in fast, expressive paintings that capture fleeting moments with bold, authoritative brushwork.”

Awards

Second place: “Day Breaking Across Wells Creek,” by Joshua Cunningham.

Third place: “Summer Farm Scene,” by Lynn Brown.

Best Sense of Place: “Our Favorite Chairs,” by Jo Nelson.

Best Collection of Work: Angie Malin.

Red Wing Show Rivertown Award: “Pier Rope,” by Diane Foster.

West End District: “Cooler Together Family Tradition,” by Derek Davis.

Award of Merit: “Golden Pasture,” by James Turner.

Award of Merit: “Peaceful on Pleasant Creek,” by Lisa Stauffer.

Award of Merit: “Two Flags,” by Naomi Tiry Salgado.

Award of Merit: “Red Wing Overlook,” by Maddy Bradley.

Award of Merit: “Between the Rock and the River,” by Hannah Heyer.

Award of Merit: “Barge,” by Linda Croteau.

Kids’ Choice Award: “Barn Bluff Nocturne,” by James Navarro.

People’s Choice Award: “Between the Rock and the River,” by Hannah Heyer.

Open Class Award of Merit: “Evening at Memorial Park,” by Carrie Arnold.