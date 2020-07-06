WOODVILLE -- The Hilltop Bar, Grill and Pizza Planet saluted our nation's Armed Forces over the Fourth of July holiday with the debut of a large American flag mural painted on the building's south side. The red, white and blue full-color mural is easily visible from Highwa y 12 and stands as a lasting tribute to active duty and retired military of all branches and services.

Owner Jess Hauser commissioned well-known Menomonie artist Eric Schultz to create the patriotic mural. Remarkably, Schultz painted it freehand in about six hours overnight, using portable lights and car headlights to illuminate the wall, Hauser said.

In addition to the flag, the mural shows a duty helmet worn by modern-day soldiers and a throwback Vietnam-era helicopter to honor veterans.

" I've always wanted a flag painted on the side of the building facing the highway. When I asked Eric about it, he came over, took a look at the already white wall and agreed to do it,” Hauser said. “It turned out absolutely beautiful. I've already received many nice comments on it."

Hauser said it was particularly important to have the mural painted by the Fourth of July as a show of patriotism and appreciation to the armed forces on our nation's birthday for their incredible service.