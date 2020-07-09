RED WING -- "Art and Science,” an exhibit of works that “blur the boundaries” between the two, is on display through Aug. 8 at the Anderson Center at Tower View.

The exhibition, postponed from early spring, includes a spectrum of images ranging from artistic interpretations of nature to compositions generated by machine learning to blown glass pieces used for medical research.

A public reception, redesigned to allow social distancing while people enjoy the event, will run 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Tower View. It’s free and open to everyone; light refreshments will be served.

“Artistic work and scientific research share a starting place of curiosity and close observation,” Executive Director Stephanie Rogers pointed out.

Rogers, who curated the exhibition, explained, “I grew up visiting my grandpa’s biology lab and classroom every summer, and was fascinated by the macro lenses and microscopes he used to study honeybees.

“There is so much beauty in natural forms and scientific research. … I really wanted to do this show” after learning there are a number of artists in the region who work at “this intersection of art and science.”

The interdisciplinary nature of the chosen artworks is also very much in the spirit of the Anderson Center, Rogers said.

One of the featured artists is the late John P. Anderson, son of Tower View founder and inventor A.P. Anderson. A photographer with an interest in the natural world, he created macro images of seed pods.

The exhibit feels especially important now, Rogers said, because of our dependence on rapid scientific advances – and the vital need for people to understand the work that goes into scientific research.

Participating artists in addition to John Anderson are:

Eric And

erson, Rochester, whose videos and two-dimensional works reflect the use of artificial intelligence in the natural world.

Steve Anderson, senior scientific glassblower for the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, who creates medical equipment and also studio artworks.

Areca Roe, a Mankato State University teacher, who photographed ecology researchers at Cedar Creek Ecosystem Science Reserve sites.

Caitlin Potter and Chad Zirbel, Cedar Creek researchers who photographed their activities.

Sarita Zaleha, former Twin Cities artist, whose line graph screen print of global temperature changes resembles melting ice.

Mark Sanders and Allee Schaeffer of the University of Minnesota Imaging Center, a department tasked with helping researchers take good images for their research studies and publications.

A Minnesota State Arts Board grant helped make the exhibit possible.

People attending the reception are strongly encouraged to wear masks. The reception will be held outdoors, and people will be allowed into the gallery in groups. Some of the artists are expected to attend. The center’s other galleries will be open.

The public is welcome to view the exhibition free of charge at other times. The center’s current summer schedule is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with hours extended to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

While at Tower View people also can check out a storyboard timeline of the Anderson Center’s 25-year history, which is on display in the hallway adjacent to the gallery. Additional historical materials, including some of the objects A.P. Anderson used in his aeronautical experiments, can be seen on the lower level.

