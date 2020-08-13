With two photos available – no photo credit

CUTLINE – horizontal piece:

Richard Stephens’ letterpress work, which features poetry by Ted Kooser, is part of the “Imprint” exhibition at Tower View.





RED WING -- “Imprint,” a collection of artworks by printmakers, opens Friday, Aug. 21, at the Anderson Center.

“The pieces in this show are beautiful examples of interdisciplinary works,” Anderson Center Director Stephanie Rogers said.

The chosen works by professional printmakers also showcase words by some of the nation’s best-recognized writers and up-and-coming authors, she added.

Broadsides – large sheets of paper with printing on only one side – became popular shortly after the invention of the printing press.

“These ephemeral works were used to share news, ideas, writing and advertising,” according to Adam Wiltgen, the Anderson Center’s development director. Historic broadsides include copies of the 1776 Declaration of Independence as well as advertisements for everyday goods.

Today, Wiltgen added, hand-typeset broadsides are used to share poetry and images and to celebrate important occasions. These posters recall the 18th century broadsides because they use “impactful words and eye-catching imagery to share a message that is of-the-moment.”

The artworks in “Imprint” use historical works as a jumping-off point, he said, and use a wide range of styles and formats.

“The ability to share a poem or distribute an idea continues to be a motivation for artists working in single-sided, one-page formats, Wiltgen added, describing them as “works of art in their own right.”

Printmakers featured in the show are Antony M. Anderson, Amanda Degener, Dawn Zero Erickson, FontLove Studio, Carol Inderieden, Amos P. Kennedy Jr., Paul Nylander, Gaylord Schanilec, C.B. Sherlock, Red Dragonfly Press, Sister Black Press, Richard Stephens and Tom Virgin.

Writers whose wo

rds are represented in the art include Robert Bly, Kimberly Blaeser, Gwen Westerman, Edwidge Danticat, Junauda Petrus-Nasah, Ed Bok Lee, and others.

The public is invited to an artist reception 6-8 p.m. Aug. 21 at Tower View. Light refreshments will be served.

The exhibition will remain on display through Sept. 26 in the Main Gallery, which is accessible and free to everyone. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with extended hours until 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

The center uses face masks, hand sanitizer, social distancing and limited capacity to make the galleries a safe experience for visitors. For more information call the Anderson Center or go online to www.andersoncenter.org.

The exhibit is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board operating grant.

If you go…

Who: Printmakers and writers

What: “Imprint” exhibition opening

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 21

Where: Anderson Center at Tower View

How much: Free

More info: www.andersoncenter.org