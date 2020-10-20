The organization stated, “54 years of planning and refinement produced the quality fine arts festival for which we are known and loved. Although this year is a hybrid of our years past, what you encountered was a high quality juried art festival. We reduced the event size and number of artists while spreading the event to multiple locations to ensure the safety of our community. Everyone wore masks and practiced social distancing."

The event ran Oct. 17-18.

Though this year’s in person festival is done, it is still live online. Artists and creators are displaying and selling work ranging from jewelry to handbags to wire sculptures to photography.