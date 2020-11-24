RED WING -- Hand-crafted treasures made by local and regional artists will be featured at the Anderson Center’s 21st annual Holiday Celebration of the Arts.

Free and open to everyone, this year’s art sale will be spread out over four days. It will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 11-12, plus, there will be a preview for members 4-8 p.m. Dec. 4.

Like other holiday events, the celebration at Tower View will have a new look due to the coronavirus.

In place of some regular features, the focus in 2020 will be on the retail aspect in support of the creative economy. Plans to conduct holiday tours of the historic Anderson family home have been canceled, Anderson Center Director Stephanie Rogers said.

Typically, the center invites individual artists to participate in the holiday show. This year was different, Rogers said. “There are more good artists out there. We put out an art call, hoping for good work we had not seen before.”

With help from local artist Maggie Paynter, the center has put together an art sale featuring a wide variety of original creative work. Paintings and photographs, jewelry, textiles, metalwork and other unique items will be featured.

In addition to local favorites including Art Kenyon, Mary Logue, B-J Norman and Dan Wiemer, the retail display will spotlight several first-timers.

Rogers cited Mary Ila Duntemann’s lampwork glass beads, including jewelry and bead sets for jewelry-makers; music-themed wood sculptures by Paul Olson; wildlife prints by Abbey Blake, and decorative glass works by Bonnie Rubenstein.

Also on the list are Karen Caldwell, Deb Lee Carson, Kate Fisher, Will Fritsch, Sandy Hokanson, Pamela Kirton, Richard Loer, Constance Misener, Emily Phillips, W.P. Rodman, CB Sherlock, Sandra Simon, Melinda Wolff, Tom Virgin and others.

Their works will be shown in the historic barn as well as the main gallery.

People are asked to sign up for a time and date to attend the 2020 Art Fair. The timed admission system will allow a limited number of people in each half-hour window. Capacity will be monitored, and there will be a pedestrian flow route to help ensure physical distancing.

The artists will not be present, but cashiers will be available. People will be able to take items they purchase or arrange for pickup at a later time.

In addition, studio artist Julie DeVetter has again organized the Five Pieces Invitational. A dozen ceramicists each will show five pieces, including everything from porcelain to stoneware, wood-fired to gas-fired pieces. Styles range from classic to contemporary and include both hand-built and wheel-thrown items.

The pottery show is open Dec. 4-31 in the Potters Gallery on the lower level of the main building.

Rogers pointed out that several steps have been taken to make attending safer. Commercial self-cleaning, bipolar air ionizers have been installed in the ductwork that services the barn and common areas of the main building complex. Touchless fixtures have been installed in the restrooms.

Everyone will be required to wear a face-covering to enter interior spaces.

To preregister go to the website www.andersoncenter.org or call 651-388-2009. Availability will be limited for people who have not signed up.

Rogers noted that staff is working to put together a virtual shop so people can see the artworks and purchase them online for curbside pickup.

She is hopeful that the home tour, music and other typical features of the celebration can return next year.

“Throughout the pandemic we’ve been thinking hard about what is at the core of what we do,” Rogers said. “Support for art and ideas in this beautiful setting is at the core of the Anderson Center’s work.

"The arts have been hit hard. Lots of artists have lost income. … I hope people will join me in supporting artists – small businesses and local organizations – as they are able.”

If you go …

Who: Regional artists, crafters

What: Holiday Art Fair

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5-6, 11-12 (member preview 4-8 p.m. Dec. 4)

Where: Anderson Center at Tower View

How much: Free

More info: 651-388-2009, www.andersoncenter.org