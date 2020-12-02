RIVER FALLS — The University of Wisconsin-River Falls annual Art Department scholarship sale will be held online this year due pandemic restrictions, the university announced Wednesday, Dec. 2.

"Artists continue to create, especially during these stressful times, and the creation and use of artwork adds to the quality of life," according to a news release. "Artwork for sale is provided by UWRF and funds from the sale will support the student artists, scholarships, and Art Department student organizations."

The online shop is available at www.uwrfartdepartment.com. The website runs through Thursday, Dec. 17.