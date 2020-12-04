Even during a pandemic art can bring people together. Currently, three public art pieces and events are being discussed for the Red Wing Area.

'Red Wing Hope'

The Artistic Response Team of Red Wing was created to serve the community and aid local artists during the pandemic. It comprises five art groups: the Anderson Center, ArtReach, Red Wing Arts, the Sheldon Theatre and the Universal Music Center. Currently, it is hosting the “Red Wing Hope” contest supported by the Red Wing Credit Union.

“The idea of why we're mentioning it now is that the idea is that Red Wing Credit Union might be interested in seeing one of these images, developed into a public art piece next year sometime. You know, maybe that's something small, something temporary, something large, something off the beaten path, whatever," Arts and Culture Commission member Adam Wiltgen said Thrusday of the contest,

Residents can now vote for their favorite submission at tinyurl.com/RedWingHope, or in person at the Anderson Center.

Prairie Island Indian Community mural

Arts and Culture Commission Chair Brian Peterson said on Thursday that he has been working with a small group of residents of Prairie Island who are interested in finding a way to represent more of Prairie Island in the Red Wing community. The current idea is to create a mural downtown.

This project is in the early stages, but Peterson said one possible place for the mural could be a city owned building on Third Street. Peterson added, “It’s kind of a concept right now so the main thing they want local artists involved, but just how this all comes together -- if it’s done through a commission or a request -- or how it’s all going to come together still needs to be thought through.”

Anderson Center residency

The Anderson Center received a grant on Wednesday for a public artists residency in May. The organization will put out a call to Minnesota artists to join the month-long residency.

Wiltgen said, “The idea is not that a public art piece will come out of that project, per se, but that they would engage the community and get ideas and do all the groundwork that maybe could lead to a long term relationship where public art could come down the pipeline.”