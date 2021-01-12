It’s the Minnesota Marine Art Museum — MMAM — in Winona, and Nicole Chamberlain-Dupree, executive director since 2016, sees the faces and hears the comments of the 35,000 annual visitors.

“They think it will be a nice collection,” she said, “but they come in, and their jaws are on the floor. I think the comment we hear almost every day is, ‘I had no idea. Why is this here?’”

Those comments are in reference to the names attached to the paintings hanging on MMAM’s walls. Paintings by artists such as Van Gogh, Picasso, Matisse, Cezanne, Gauguin, Degas, Manet, Monet, and many others have found a home in Winona.

“People are just stunned by the quality of the large recognizable names in art history,” said Jon Swanson, curator of collections and exhibitions. “We really work under the tagline ‘great art inspired by water.’ That includes traditional marine art such as seascapes and portraits of ships and naval battles, but it is also an artist’s response to water throughout the history of art.”

Swanson, who has worked at MMAM since it opened in 2006, noted that “In some of the exhibitions, even a lack of water is a statement on water. We have some scenes of deserts and mountains, along with rivers and seas. That, too, is an artist’s response to water, the relationship to water. Everything in this museum has a connection to water.”

That includes the building itself. Situated on the banks of the Mississippi River, the location was destined for the museum.

“We are in this historic city which goes back to the shipping port,” Chamberlain-Dupree said. “Water just seemed to be both figuratively and literally in the air.”

“We are very fortunate to have eight acres and have a very lovely garden with native prairie species, annuals, and perennials,” Swanson said. “Then the building itself is meant to look older, turn-of-the-century, but we are very fortunate that it is all state-of-the-art, built new in 2006. We have had three capital expansion projects where we have added galleries in a very short amount of time.”

Most of the art on display is owned by area collectors.

“The collectors that we work with are still actively collecting,” said Chamberlain-Dupree, “so when new works are added to the collection or added to the galleries, we rotate what is in those galleries so that the new works get some visibility and other works get to rest. Art, like people, needs to rest.”

MMAM has three galleries that are used for temporary exhibitions, which usually stay in the museum three or four months, but can sometimes stay longer.

Swanson is in charge of arranging the exhibitions. “I conceive, develop, hang, create, all the exhibitions that you see on the walls, and I also care for and manage all the art that is stored in the building. Everything you see on the walls today, usually started about two years in advance.”

The museum’s permanent collection is mostly owned by private collectors but such famous paintings are “not something you want to keep in your home, so they are on long-term loan to the museum,” Swanson said. “It’s our responsibility to take care of them, educate people about them, and interpret them. They are basically too good not to share.”

In order to see famous paintings, visitors to art museums in cities such as Paris, London, Chicago, and New York often have to deal with parking problems, long lines, and crowded galleries. That is not the case at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum.

“While we certainly hope to get to the point where we are seeing 50,000 or 75,000 people each year, we are appreciative of the size of our galleries and the size of our building,” said Chamberlain-Dupree. “It can be a very peaceful and personal experience for our visitors.”

She said some people find visiting an art museum intimidating, but she wants visitors to relax and have fun.

“I say museums are a place for vegetation, education, meditation, and entertainment,” she said. “There is no wrong way to visit a museum. OK, you can’t touch the works of art, but other than that, you can sit with one piece of art for 20 minutes and not look at anything else, and that is one way to visit. You can look at all the works and not spend a lot of time with any one work, and that is a great way to visit. It is a great place to have a great experience with great art.”

Because the exhibitions change, and new art is added, “It is a different museum every time you come back,” Swanson said. “You can go to the same movie theater and see a different film every time. You can go to the same museum and see a different exhibition.”

He recommends visitors check the museum’s Facebook page and website to learn about new exhibitions, as well as find educational materials that accompany the exhibitions.

“It’s only a half hour from Wabasha or La Crosse,” Swanson said. “If you lived in the Twin Cities and wanted to go to the Walker, it would take that long to drive across the city, but here you get the beautiful drive along the river, and you get to see wildlife and maybe a sunrise or sunset. You drive into our parking lot, and it’s like driving into a landscape painting. It’s really a beautiful setting right on the river.”