Anyone who lives in Minnesota or Wisconsin near the Mississippi River understands the significance of bridges, so it is no surprise that many paintings from the region feature bridges as prominent components.

“A bridge is a device to overcome an obstacle such as a valley or a river,” said Brian Szott, art curator at the Minnesota Historical Society in St. Paul, “so its purpose lends itself to a sort of symbolism.”

Szott cited bridges like the Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth, the Spiral Bridge in Hastings which no longer exists, and the Hennepin Bridge in Minneapolis, as marvels in their time.

“The Hennepin Bridge was a suspension bridge, and it was the first to span the Mississippi River,” he said. “That was a huge accomplishment, and what it achieved was tying together both sides of the river. Then you have the beautiful curved railroad bridge that James J. Hill built which is now called the Stone Arch Bridge.”

The uniqueness and beauty of those and other bridges made them suitable elements for artistic compositions, according to Szott.

“All of them are engineering feats and are beautiful to look at,” he said. “I don’t think the symbolism is lost on artists, because bridges personify progress, and progress is a theme in American art.”

As the art curator, Szott spends plenty of time with the paintings in the Historical Society’s collection, and he has developed some favorites, including a few that contain bridges.

“One of my favorites is a small painting by Ada Wolfe called ‘Building Franklin Avenue Bridge,’” Szott said. “I think it is interesting for an artist, who is essentially a landscape artist, to capture a bridge under construction. I’ve never seen an artist take on a bridge with some scaffolding. It’s about 90% complete. It is really interesting.”

Another painting he really likes is an 1888 painting by Alexis Fournier titled “Ft. Snelling.”

“It’s a large painting, maybe 12 feet long,” Szott said. “It’s such an ambitious painting, and the focal point is not the fort, but the bridge and what’s taking place across the bridge.”

In a landscape painting, most of the scene is the natural world, Szott said, and a painter might put in a bridge as a man-made element, a focal point in contrast with the rest of the landscape.

Szott also noted that it is not just a matter of the artist’s intent, but includes whatever symbolism the viewer brings to the painting.

“Historically, bridges were very important to the railroad,” he added. “As a tool, bridges became incredibly important to the development of the West, starting right from the Mississippi River. We are so used to bridges today and we sometimes forget how important they were throughout our history.”