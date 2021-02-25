ZUMBROTA -- Banners will hang on the lamp posts in Zumbrota displaying art donated by various area artists of all ages come summer, but the call for participants is now.

For artists

The Zumbrota Area Arts Council will choose art pieces to be displayed in the Art On Main event. Each selected piece will be printed on a 48-by-24 inch banner. Banners will be hung from June to October. An art sale benefitting the State Theatre restoration fund may be planned if the COVID restrictions allow. Artists will be notified if that becomes possible.

ZAAC and businesses will promote this activity and art will be displayed on the ZAAC website.

Original work can be in any medium including but not limited to oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, colored pencil, fiber, collage, photography, sculpture, clay and basketry. Flat, two-dimensional pieces should be 24 inches tall by 12 inches wide.

Art should be photographed and emailed to friends.of.the.theatre@gmail.com . The organization is planning to use photoshop to make sure that all photos are 48 by 24, 100 dpi and cropped for printing.

The entry process:

Each artist may submit up to two images.

Artwork should be submitted in a digital file (jpeg). Files can be sent anytime but must arrive by April 1. Photos may be altered with photoshop to meet printing guidelines.

Entries will be juried by a committee on artistic merit, ability to be seen from the street from a distance and appropriateness for public display.

All artists will be notified by April 10th if their pieces have been selected.

For sponsors

Each banner will have the artwork on one side and the name of the business sponsor on the other side.

Business names will be listed on various promotional materials including social media. The importance of sponsors will be emphasized.

Approximately 7000 vehicles drive down Main Street on any given day.

The Zumbrota Area Arts Council plans to reuse random banners as it expands the placement of banners off of Main Street within the business sector.

Businesses planning to sponsor this event must apply by Thursday, April 1. This can be done by emailing friends.of.the.theatre.zaac@gmail.com (sponsors will then be billed the $200 sponsorship fee) or by mailing the $200 payment to: PO Box 45, Zumbrota, MN, 55992.

For more information about Art On Main, visit zaac.org.