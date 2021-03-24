It has been difficult to access art and culture in 2020 and the beginning of 2021. Though the art scene has been disrupted and changed by the pandemic, it is still possible to experience local talent and events. Here are a few art organizations offering virtual or in person activities.

1. The Phipps Center for the Arts, Hudson



The Phipps Center opened in 1983 as a theater and classroom space. Today the organization has grown to include visual arts, dance, community projects and more.

Currently art galleries are open at the Phipps and are featuring artists from Minnesota. In May, the center will host the play “Aunt Marrity’s Dark and Stormy Night.”

Address: 109 Locust St.

Hours: Times vary by venue and activity.

Cost: Vary by venue and activity. Art galleries are free to view.

More information: A call for artists has been put out for three different exhibits: the annual area high school show , the Spirit of St. Croix Art Festival and the organization’s annual call for artists .

2. The Sheldon Theatre, Red Wing





Built in 1904, the Sheldon is frequently referred to as the “jewel box” of Red Wing. The theatre usually hosts a variety of local, national and international performances during its packed season. Though the doors remain closed due to the pandemic, community members are able to experience live performances through the Sheldon. The organization is partnering with theaters and performers from around the country to bring art to Red Wing. More information about upcoming events can be found on the Sheldon’s website .

Address: 443 W 3rd St.

Cost: Ticket prices vary by show

3. Orange Dragon Art Gallery, Prescott





This gallery is very unique, and it’s not just because of the name. The gallery is owned by the Hastings Prescott Area Arts Council, a nonprofit, and it features and is run by local artists. Numerous different media and styles are found packed into the small space. Visitors will likely find paintings, jewelry, quilting, pottery and more. You’ll know you’re in the right place if there’s a metal dragon on the roof.

Address: 122 Orange St.

Hours: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday

4. ArtReach St. Croix, Stillwater





Along with featuring and hosting numerous events, ArtReach St. Croix has galleries open to visitors. The current exhibit, “Nature in Black and White,” will be closing Saturday. On Thursday, April 1, the show “Dwelling” will be opening. According to ArtReach, “Dwelling, as a physical space and an intangible concept, is embodied in the work of Erin Botsford, Gail Katz-James and Michael Slagle. Botsford’s portraits and abstract paintings capture beauty and balance while keeping the artist’s mind focused and hands busy. Katz-James’ playful metal sculptures are rooted in repeating textile traditions of quilting and weaving. Slagle’s landscape paintings are layered with altered street maps creating a sense of place from two perspectives.”

Address: 224 N 4th St.

Hours: Noon - 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday

5. Anderson Center, Red Wing





The Anderson Center at Tower View offers a variety of events. Currently groups of at least four people can sign-up for tours of the space. The tours can be customized to fit the group’s interest and cover topics that include Tower View’s history, modern art and the Anderson Center’s art collection. Tours are $10 per person with discounts available for education groups and nonprofits.

Outside of the center is a sculpture garden with over 30 pieces. The garden sits on 15 acres and includes work by nationally and internationally acclaimed artists, walking trails, benches and more.