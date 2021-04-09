HUDSON -- Spring brings fresh exhibitions to the Phipps Center for the Arts Galleries.

The four exhibits feature work from regional artists that will be on display through Saturday, May 22.

Galleries are open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9;30 a.m.t o 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Extended hours are 1-4 p.m. Sunday May 2, 9 and 16.

Here’s what you’ll see:

Textiles from Mary Pow

Gallery One features various textile and pastel work by Minneapolis artist Mary Pow.

“Through my art, I contemplate the human condition and strive to create art that will bring deeper meaning to our lives,” Pow said.

This exhibit “Release” from multiple Twin Cities artists showcases the emotions and encounters of fly fishing. Work from Josh DeSmit, Charlie Forbes, Ted C. Hansen and Jake Keeler, all dedicated outdoorsmen and artists, are on display.

“Together, they revel in the release of art making, harvesting the fruits of outdoor escapades, albeit in their own distinct fashions,” according to The Phipps.

The Overlook Gallery displays woodworking pieces from Plymouth artist Dwight Tangren. His work includes nut crackers, bowls, tables and more.

“I give new purpose to reclaimed urban trees, otherwise destined to a grinder or fireplace, and am driven to explore the story that first cut reveals and preserve its legacy by creating an heirloom,” Tangren said of his work.

The atrium and Riverview Galleries features a selection of work from the several artists who took part in the 2020 “What We Need Is Here” seminar at The Phipps.

The seminar explored the role of art in creating thriving communities.

The exhibit displays a blend of different mediums from the different artists.



