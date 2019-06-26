Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Update: Red Wing shooting suspect arrested in Woodbury hotel; victim identified

    UW-River Falls unloading free books

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 8:00 a.m.
    The UW-River Falls Textbook services department is selling items from its inventory all summer 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in Hagestad Hall. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 3
    The UW-River Falls Textbook services department is selling items from its inventory all summer 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in Hagestad Hall. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 3
    The UW-River Falls Textbook services department is selling items from its inventory all summer 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in Hagestad Hall. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 3

    The price is right for a wide array of summer reading options in River Falls.

    The UW-River Falls Textbook services department is unloading piles of free used books all summer in the basement of Hagestad Hall.

    The university said the textbook department is culling its inventory, offering everything from the provocative — such as "The Communist Manifesto" — to the modern, including "Catching Fire" from the popular "Hunger Games" series — to anthologies of women's and Native American literature. Plays, novels and history books are also among the offerings, provided you're willing to endure the occasional margin note or highlight mark.

    The books are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

    Explore related topics:entertainmentbooksBooksUW-River Fallsbook sale
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is a regional/enterprise reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage includes St. Croix County government, higher education and state politics in Wisconsin. 

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7867
    randomness