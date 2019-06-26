UW-River Falls unloading free books

The university said the textbook department is culling its inventory, offering everything from the provocative — such as "The Communist Manifesto" — to the modern, including "Catching Fire" from the popular "Hunger Games" series — to anthologies of women's and Native American literature. Plays, novels and history books are also among the offerings, provided you're willing to endure the occasional margin note or highlight mark.

The books are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.