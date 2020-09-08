A new travel guidebook describes more than 100 unique trails for day hikes to enjoy fall colors in Wisconsin, including those in the River Falls, Hudson and New Richmond areas.

“Wisconsin’s Best Autumn Hikes,” by author and University of Wisconsin-River Falls alumni Rob Bignell, covers trails from Door County to the Driftless Area and from the Northwoods to the Kettle Moraine State Forest, as well as border counties in neighboring states.

The book was released on Friday, Aug. 28.

“When it comes to fall colors, Wisconsin is almost beyond compare,” Bignell said. “You can hike to vistas nearly 70 stories above orange and red woodlands. You can head along amber-leafed river valleys and to waterfalls. You can walk amid yellow and crimson colored forests that stretch for miles around you.”

The guidebook explores trails in every county and many of the state’s major geographic features. It describes trees that can be seen at each sight, from the sugar maple’s rainbow of harvest colors to the various oak orange, crimson and tan leaves.

For Pierce and St. Croix counties area, the guidebooks lists several trails, including those in Kinnickinnic State Park and the nearby communities of Maiden Rock, Glenwood City, Osceola and Plum City.

The book provides a plethora of information about each featured trail, such as:

• Directions to the trail

• Where to park and find the trailhead

• The course that each trail takes

• Scenic points to look for on the trail

• Autumn leaves and wildlife you might spot

• Interesting tidbits about regional geology and history

“Many of these trails are perfect for families with children,” Bignell said.

The trails run from a tenth of a mile to seven miles in length, with most averaging between one and three miles in length. Bignell’s son, Kieran, hiked many of the trails with him.

“Wisconsin’s Best Autumn Hikes” is the latest in several bestselling hiking guidebooks Bignell has written. Several of his books about Wisconsin hiking trails, including “Headin’ to the Cabin: Day Hiking Trails of Northwest Wisconsin” and “Day Hiking the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway” have hit number one on Amazon lists during the past eight years.

An avid backpacker and longtime journalist, Bignell worked at the Republican Eagle in the early 1990s and was editor of the Prescott Journal 20 years ago.

This is Bignell’s 27th hiking guidebook and his 13th about Wisconsin. He lives with his son in western Wisconsin.