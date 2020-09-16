Reporter Rebecca Mariscal

‘The Girls’ by Emma Cline

“The Girls” follows the lonely, insecure teenager Evie during a summer in the 1960s. A group of girls in the park -- carefree and careless -- draw Evie’s attention one afternoon. Soon she is drawn into their circle, and the cult they’re a part of. Enamored by them and their lifestyle, she is blind to the dark path they, and now she, are on.

Cline’s writing pulled me in from the very first chapter. I’m a fan of prose, the elegant, easy writing that carries you through a story like a current, and this novel is full of it.

Reporter Steve Gardiner

‘Migrations’ by Charlotte McConaghy

The narrator, Franny Stone, is a woman with a troubled history who sets out to follow the migration of terns as they fly from Greenland to Antarctica. The world of this novel is one in which most species of animals and fish have gone extinct, and Franny is hoping to follow the last remaining terns on their final migration, a symbolic gesture representing the many leavings of her own life.

She boards a fishing boat filled with interesting characters looking for fish that might no longer exist as they head south. Through their travels, the author unravels Franny’s past and her ultimate plan in Antarctica.

Reporter Rachel Fergus

‘L.E.L.: The Lost Life and Scandalous Death of Letitia Elizabeth Landon, the Celebrated “Female Byron”’ by Lucasta Miller

Letitia Elizabeth Landon was one of the most famous women of England’s Romantic Age (1820s) but her name was mostly forgotten until author Lucasta Miller’s 2019 book. Landon began to publish poetry in her teens under the pen name L.E.L. and was often compared to the moody Lord Byron. Throughout her life, Landon published everything from poetry to novels to short stories.

I am not far into the book but it is fascinating to learn about a woman who was both a prolific writer and a well-known figure of her time before nearly being lost to history. It is also interesting to see how Miller reflects on historical events that occurred before and during Landon’s life, for example the Napoleonic Wars, and how they impacted Landon’s life and writing.

News Director Anne Jacobson

‘Prisoners of Geography’ by Tim Marshall

Where we live shapes us.

Since this is the RiverTown region, let’s look at rivers. Obviously, people have settled near rivers over the millenia to ensure a source of freshwater, but consider that through history THESE rivers also have separated us -- leading to boundaries and bridges -- and powered us -- resulting in dams and water rights fights -- and have connected us -- allowing marine commerce that continues today.

The world’s politics have much to do with rivers -- and mountains, deserts, lakes and oceans, valleys, forests and plains. Together, they set the stage for wars, political maneuvering and growth.

“Of course, geography does not dictate the course of all events. Great ideas and great leaders are part of the push and pull of history. But they must all operate within the confines of geography,” Tim Marshall writes.

If you want a better grasp of foreign affairs, pick up this book. In the words of the subtitle: “Ten Maps that Explain Everything About the World.”



