'An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge' (1890) by Ambrose Bierce

Ambrose Bierce was a well-known short story writer, and this is one of his most famous. It takes place during the American Civil War, and Peyton Farquhar, a southern farmer, is standing on a bridge with his hands tied behind his back and a noose around his neck. Northern soldiers are preparing to hang Farquhar for attempting to interfere with them advancing into the area.

Farquhar looks down from the bridge into the water below and his mind drifts with the stream as he feels himself falling. He loses consciousness and then realizes that his hands are loose and he is swimming away from the soldiers who are shooting at him from the bridge. He struggles to the bank of the river and makes his way home to his wife and family. Just as he is ready to hug his wife, he feels a sharp pain in his neck as he is brought back to reality, dangling from the rope on Owl Creek Bridge.

'The Bridge of San Luis Rey' (1927) by Thornton Wilder

American author Thornton Wilder won the Pulitzer Prize in 1928 for this story about a rope bridge on the road between Lima and Cuzco in Peru. The bridge had been built by the Incas some 100 years before, and it collapsed at noon on Friday, July 20, 1714, as five people were crossing it. All five fell to their deaths in the river below.

Brother Juniper, a Francscan friar, was heading to the bridge to cross it and witnessed the accident. He wanted to understand how those five people happened to be on that bridge at exactly that moment, to see if he couldn’t find some sense of God’s Divine Providence in the tragic event. He set out to interview people who knew the victims, hoping to discover why they had arrived at the bridge when they did.

Wilder, himself, said that the book asks the question, “Is there a direction and meaning in lives beyond the individual’s own will?”

'The Bridge on the River Kwai' (1952) by Pierre Boulle

In 1943, British Lt. Colonel Nicholson and his men are captured and taken to a Japanese Prisoner of War camp under the command of Colonel Saito. Saito demands that Nicholson and his men build a railroad bridge. Nicholson refuses to participate, citing the Hague Convention ruling that officers should not be made to perform manual labor in POW camps. Saito locks Nicholson and the other officers in small iron boxes during the heat of the day. Nicholson remains adamant, and eventually Saito backs down.

Released, Nicholson then wants to show what a good job the British troops can do and his men rally and turn the bridge into a symbol of work ethic and national honor, making it a “masterpiece which was to prove the superiority of the West.”

'The Bridges of Madison County' (1992) by Robert James Waller

National Geographic photographer Robert Kincaid drove from his home in Washington state to Madison County, Iowa, on an assignment to photograph the area's covered bridges. Having trouble locating one of the bridges, he stopped a farmhouse to ask directions. There he meets Francesca Johnson, whose husband and children are gone for a week to attend the state fair. Robert and Francesca get involved in a conversation which eventually leads to a four-day romantic affair. When Robert is ready to leave, he asks Francesca to go with him, but she declines. They both know that when he leaves, they will not see each other again; however, the love they found during their brief time together lasts a lifetime.

The book was a No. 1 bestseller and sold 60 million copies worldwide. In 1995, it was made into a movie of the same name starring Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep.

'For Whom the Bell Tolls' (1940) by Ernest Hemingway

American Robert Jordan enlists in the Republican forces during the Spanish Civil War. He travels behind enemy lines to help a group of guerrilla fighters. In their camp, he meets Maria and the two fall in love. The guerrillas plan to blow up a bridge, and Jordan will be an important part of that mission. As they prepare, several incidents make their success look doubtful, but eventually Jordan succeeds in blowing up the bridge. The explosion also kills Anselmo, one of the guerrillas with Jordan, and soon after, a Fascist soldier fires his rifle and hits Jordan’s horse which then tramples Jordan, breaking his leg.

With Fascist troops moving in, Jordan knows he must let Maria and the others go, and he must be left behind. As he awaits the approaching Fascist troops, he contemplates suicide, but realizes he needs to fight to slow down the Fascists. He is left feeling a sense of harmony as the enemy troops approach.

'Bridging the Mississippi: Spans Across the Father of Waters' (2020) by Margot Hasha and Philip Gould

Photographer Philip Gould and writer Margot Hasha team up to present an impressive overview of the many bridges that cross the Mississippi River. They start with the Crescent City Connection, a massive structure in New Orleans and work their way north, illustrating and describing a variety of bridge styles and functions.

Area readers will recognize the Eisenhower Bridge (since replaced) in Red Wing and the Hastings Bridge and Milwaukee Road CP Railroad Bridge in Hastings.

Gould and Hasha continue north until they reach the stepping stones across the first waters of the Mississippi in Lake Itasca State Park. As they look at 75 of the bridges over the Mississippi River, Gould and Hasha demonstrate the impact these bridges have on the communities and people they connect.