The histories and lives of two families come together in “Red at the Bone” by Jacqueline Woodson. As 16-year-old Melody comes down the stairs for her coming-of-age ceremony, wearing the dress her mother never got the chance to, her parents and grandparents reflect on their own past and the weaving routes that brought them all to this one moment.

“But that afternoon there was an orchestra playing.” With that first word - but - “Red at the Bone” makes readers feel as if they are coming in halfway through a story, and they are.

Woodson’s novel tells the histories of three generations of Black Americans over the course of decades, starting at the end with 16-year-old Melody, daughter and granddaughter.

The book shows just how many stories can exist with one family, within one room. They span two different families that might have remained separate if not for the infatuation of two teenagers, but they came together as one, after uncertainties and many years. Their lives, and the pasts that have defined them, all culminate into Melody, who bears the weight of their histories and expectations. It carries the idea of intergenerational trauma, how the experiences of one family member can continue to impact those that come after them and shape an entire family.

The book is heavy with conflict and loss, but also with hope and love.

The relationships among the family members are real and complicated, with raw emotion and complex pasts. Throughout the story we see how they ebb and flow, changing just as the people in them change and grow.

The switch in point of view is one of the most intriguing aspects of this book. It starts in the first person, with Melody telling her tale in “I” statements, and that format again shows up in the chapters on her grandparents’ perspective. It seems to skip a generation though, with Iris and Aubrey’s stories being told in third person.

The point of view, though, does not lessen our connection to the current narrator. Each of their perspectives are told with depth and understanding.

Rebecca Mariscal





Jacqueline Woodson’s novel is like a finely crafted quilt. Story lines, time periods, characters and themes are woven together to show how a birth, death, tragedy or joy impacts a whole family and the generations that come after them.

In writing this book, Woodson plays with many of the standards that have been put into place for novels. For example, instead of writing a linear text, the novel jumps around in time. When reading the first few chapters of the book it is not obvious how the moments described are connected or why they are important. But by the end of the novel, it is clear that the reader was slowly given pieces of information needed to begin understanding the depths of this family.

Woodson also ignores the tradition of creating one or two main characters through whom the reader sees the world of the novel. Instead, Woodson brings the reader into the thoughts of each of the members of the family to show us that we cannot fully understand a moment or event’s impact by seeing it through one person’s eyes.

At the end of this short novel the reader has begun to know this family but it is clear that there is still so much to know that was not made available to the reader. By ending her novel in a place that is clearly not the end of the story for her characters, Woodson is again reminding readers that happenings and emotions echo through generations of a family and thus, a story is never truly fully told.

Rachel Fergus





March pick

This month we will be reading “Know My Name” by Chanel Miller. The memoir tells the story of Miller’s fight for justice following a sexual assault, while dealing with her trauma and the public nature of the case.





Questions to consider while reading: