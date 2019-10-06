PEPIN -- For 12 years the Flyway Film Festival has brought local, national and international documentaries to the Driftless region for a one-weekend extravaganza. This year, 20 full-length films and dozens of shorts will be shown in one (or more) of the four venues.

The festival runs Oct. 10-13.

Big River Theatre

121 South Main St.

Alma, Wis.

Saturday

11 a.m. -- Documentary Shorts: U.S.

1:30 p.m. -- "Singin’ in the Grain"

4 p.m. -- "A Work in Progress: Albert Milgrom’s Cinema Journey"

6:30 p.m. -- "Lake Michigan Monster"

9 p.m. -- L"ove Flower"

Sunday

11 a.m. -- "Riplist"

1:30 p.m. -- "Frances Ferguson"

4 p.m. -- "Book Week"

Widespot Performing Arts

N2030 Spring St. (second floor)

Stockholm, Wis.

Saturday

11 a.m. -- "Romantic Comedy"

1:30 p.m. -- "Changing the Game"

4 p.m. -- "Chained for Life"

6:30 p.m. -- "Saint Frances"

9 p.m. -- "Song Lang"

Sunday

11 a.m. -- Narrative Shorts: Block Two

1:30 p.m. -- "17 Blocks"

4 p.m. -- "Lake Michigan Monster"

Pepin Village Hall

508 Second St.

Pepin Wis.

Saturday

11 a.m. -- "Book Week"

1:30 p.m. -- Student shorts

4 p.m. -- "Rewind"

6:30 p.m. -- "Anbessa"

9 p.m. -- "Extra Ordinary"

Sunday

11 a.m. -- "Love Them First: Lessons from Lucy Laney Elementary"

1:30 p.m. -- Documentary Shorts: International

4 p.m. -- "Love Flower"

Broadway Theatre

611 Broadway Ave.

Wabasha, Minn,

Friday

9 p.m. -- "Well Groomed"

Saturday

11 a.m. -- "Love Them First: Lessons from Lucy Laney Elementary"

1:30 -- "17 Blocks"

4 p.m. -- Narrative Shorts: Block One

6:30 p.m. -- "Right to Harm"

9 p.m. -- "Late Night Shorts"

Sunday

11 a.m. -- "Extra Ordinary"

1:30 p.m. -- "Romantic Comedy"

4 p.m. -- "Mickey and the Bear"

Here are quick looks at the films:

"17 Blocks": Nine-year-old Emmanuel Sanford-Durant and his Washington, D.C. family began to film their daily lives in America’s most dangerous neighborhood — just 17 blocks behind the U.S. Capitol building in 1999. They’ve been filming ever since.

"A Work in Progress": At age 96, Al Milgrom is the world’s oldest emerging filmmaker and he’s still making a few movies. In this documentary, we follow Milgrom through his life and living legacy, from World War II, filming behind Russia’s Iron Curtain in 1959, a new movie about a polka band, to his unusual filmmaking process today.

"Anbessa": A new condominium has shot up in the Ethiopian countryside, pushing farmers off their land for the construction, promising thousands of others a “better” way of life. Anbessa follows one boy caught between the two.

"Book Week": In this "cringe" comedy, a cantankerous English teacher and disgraced author must show he’s a changed man if his latest manuscript – a trashy zombie story – is to be published.

"Chained for Life": In a deft tragicomic performance, Jess Weixler (Teeth) plays Mabel, a movie star “slumming it” in an outré art-horror film being shot in a semi-abandoned hospital.

"Changing the Game": This documentary takes us into the lives of three high school athletes — all at different stages of their athletic seasons, personal lives, and their unique paths as transgender teens.

"Extra Ordinary": Rose, a driving instructor in Ireland, is gifted with supernatural abilities. When a washed up, one-hit-wonder rock star puts a spell on a local teen that makes her levitate, the teen's father asks Rose to help save his daughter. Rose must overcome the fear of her supernatural gift and save the girl, get the guy, and be home in time for a light snack… maybe a yogurt or something.

"Frances Ferguson": The film looks at a teacher-student sex scandal from the felon's POV. Nick Offerman narrates this deviant comedy, based on actual events.

"Lake Michigan Monster": A Captain hires a crew to help him plot revenge against the creature that killed his father. Eventually, the captain is forced to take matters into his own hands.

"Love Flower": Joshua’s life is unraveling. His girlfriend has a wandering eye, his boss makes him stay late every day, he’s caught up in a holistic health scam and his old pal Bucky just showed up with bad news. But things aren’t always as they seem.

"Love Them First: Lessons from Lucy Laney Elementary": This film follows a charismatic north Minneapolis school principal as she sets out to undo history. The school had been at the bottom of Minnesota's list of underperforming schools for two decades -- in the state with the largest achievement gap between black and white children in the US. Standardized test scores began rising for the first time, but when the school encounters a heartbreaking setback, the principal is forced to confront the true measure of student success.

"Mickey and the Bear": Faced with the responsibility to take care of her addict, veteran father, headstrong teen Mickey Peck keeps her household afloat. When she has the opportunity to leave for good, she must choose between familial obligation and personal fulfillment.

"Rewind": Director Sasha Joseph Neulinger reconstructs his boyhood to exposes the abuse passed through generations. The film uses home movies alongside a contemporary investigation to find justice through the criminal justice system and healing for Neulinger and his family.

"Right to Harm": Factory farming results in devastating public health impacts. Known as concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), these facilities produce millions of gallons of untreated waste that destroys the quality of life for nearby neighbors. Groups of disenfranchised citizens band together to demand justice from their legislators.

"Riplist": Friends get together once a year to draft a list of which celebrities they think might die.

"Romantic Comedy": As a teenager, Elizabeth Sankey was obsessed with romantic comedies. She now realizes that the "romcom" genre is intrinsically conservative: the protagonists are white and heterosexual, the story is misogynistic and sentimental, the sex roles traditional. Using film clips and interviews, Sankey analyzes the genre.

"Saint Frances": At the start of the summer, Bridget has an abortion just as she lands a job nannying a 6-year-old. With no time to recover, she clashes with the obstinate Frances and struggles to navigate a growing tension between Frances’ moms. A reluctant friendship with Frances emerges, and Bridget contends with the inevitable joys and shit-shows of becoming a part of someone else’s family.

"Singin’ in the Grain": Filmmaker Al Milgrom followed the Czech-American music of the Eddie Shimota Polka Band for more than three generations. After the post-communist 1989 Velvet Revolution, a new generation of immigrants arrived with their own folk-Slavic beat and different vibes, a far cry from Eddie’s world.

"Song Lang": It's the 1980s in Siagon. Linh Phung is the star of a traveling traditional folk opera troupe deep in debt to a local loan shark. Dung "Thunderbolt" is the enforcer come to collect. After an unlikely bond forms between the two, Linh Phung learns how a lived life is necessary for art and Dung follows art back to a life worth living.

"Well Groomed": Follow four champion groomers and their gorgeous dogs through a year in the life of the competition circuit, playfully exploring their creative process. As they compete throughout the country, these women are revolutionizing the age-old question—what is art?