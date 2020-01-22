Throughout "Knives Out," I thought Daniel Craig might've had peanut butter plastered to the roof of his mouth. Craig plays Benoit Blanc, a private investigator who resembles a southern Hercule Poirot.

His southern drawl is captivating, causing you to hang on every verb that might roll off his tongue.

Blanc is there to assist law enforcement in resolving Harlan Trombley's death (played by Christopher Plummer). Think of Harlan as a James Patterson-like figure. Harlan's made millions off of mystery novels and has always taken care of his mostly freeloading family.

Harlan is found dead in his study, throat slashed. Law enforcement and Blanc speak with his family who each lie to save their own skin.

For most of the film, Blanc is paired with Harlan's Hispanic (the Trombley family's guessing at her nation of origin is a running gag) nurse Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas). Cabrera's got a secret that she's trying her best to keep away from investigators and the Trombleys. In fact, everyone is doing their best to keep their respective noses clean, something that adds to the hilarious guessing game that is "Knives Out."

This film is Rian Johnson's follow-up to making a Star Wars film two years ago. Unlike Star Wars, Johnson is in control of every aspect, cultivating his unique story with a cast of characters every director in Hollywood would dream to have.

It's difficult to describe the film in great detail without giving away plot points and spoiling a uniquely great work of art that can entertain any generation.

The film shines during the opening investigations with the family members doing their best to save their own hides. Its heart is with the pairing of Cabrera and Blanc, who perfectly complement each other, even though one of them has an odd condition related to lying.

If a one-of-a-kind murder-mystery can't get your butt in the seat, how about seeing Captain America himself, Chris Evans (who plays someone named Ransom), in an outstanding rotation of sweaters that will make cause envy and blushing.

Johnson delivers on a classic Agatha Christie tale set in modern times. At times this film feels like "Gosford Park." Other times, you wonder if Humphrey Bogart could've played the Blanc character in the 1940s.

"Knives Out" is nominated for one Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.