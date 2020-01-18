There's a moment in "Parasite" when you feel like you've figured it out.

You think the Kim family is in the clear. They're tutoring the Parks' children, driving them around and even cleaning their house. For a family pushed down the hill, making ends meet by poorly folding pizza boxes, there's a moment of relief felt.

Until it all turns for the Kim family. When they life is perfect, they're reminded they don't belong.

Bong Joon-Ho's latest film -- for which he won the Palme d'Or at Cannes this summer, the first time a South Korean director has ever won the award -- is a black comedy focused on the Kim family's attempt to climb the ladder.

It all begins when Ki-woo Kim (played by Choi Woo-Shik) becomes the tutor for the affluent Park family. It's clear when Ki-woo enters the home that he's never seen anything like it. His home has inebriated men peeing outside. The Parks have enough room for two or three families to live in.

The Park family is equally wealthy and unassuming. Slowly, they begin to hire the Kim family for various jobs. Ki-woo and his sister Ki-jung (So-dam Park) tutor the Park children. The father of the Kim family, Ki-taek (played by Kang-ho Song and the star of the film), drives the Park family around. The mother of the Kim family, Chung-sook (Hye-jin Jang) is the housekeeper after some careful and methodical allergy causing tactics.

They're living the high life with the Parks. They rehearse their story methodically, never telling the Park's they're all related. The Kims' intentions are diabolical in practice, taking advantage of the Parks, but they can't help themselves. Once the Kims find their way through the front door -- like the organism the film is named after -- they can't help but burrow further into facade they've created.

It's difficult to convince Americans to go to the movie theater. It's even more difficult to get them to watch a movie in Korean. However, skipping this film would be a missed opportunity to see one of the greatest directors working craft a carefully plotted film will make you laugh and take your breath away.

After all, as Chung-sook said over expensive whiskey and exotic snacks, "They are nice because they are rich." A perfect encapsulation of a film that will be relevant for years to come.

"Parasite" was nominated for six Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director.