"Marriage Story" isn't a typical film about a couple. It's not even a typical movie about divorce. Writer-Director Noah Baumbach shows in logistical and devastating fashion what it's like to get divorced.

I should say, I related to this movie well. I'm a child of divorce, but my parents divorced at such a young age that I don't ever remember them being together. Maybe I'm lucky. Unlike the child stuck in the middle of his parents separation.

When we hear the voices of Charlie and Nicole Barber in the first scenes of the movie, it's clear they have affection for one another. Charlie (played by Adam Driver) talks about how his wife is a great dancer, can open pickle jars, and how she's brave. Nicole (played by Scarlett Johansson) talks about how her husband loves being a dad, rarely gets defeated, and cries easily in movies.

But their marriage is ending nonetheless. When their separation starts, Nicole moves to Los Angeles. The pair had previously worked at a theater company founded by Charlie in New York. Nicole was the star of each production but is about to start a pilot for a eventual television series.

The pair wants the divorce to be quick and amicable--as they say often--even as they hire representation during the proceedings. The legal teams are one of the brightest spots of the film. Nicole hires the services of Nora Fanshaw (played by future Academy Award winner Laura Dern). Nora has compassion for her clients but will throw verbal punches in the courtroom when necessary.

Originally, Charlie hires Bert Spitz (played by Alan Alda) who is clearly in over his head after his first interactions with Nora. Bert is more concerned with lunch orders and constantly warns Charlie of rising costs and potentially losing custody of the couple's son, Henry Barber (played by Azhy Robertson). Charlie, clearly outmatched, gets a rottweiler in an expensive suit with his next lawyer, Jay Marotta (played by Ray Liotta).

In the courtroom, both Nora and Jay try their best to get everything for their clients, no matter the cost. The longer lawyers are involved, the more Charlie and Nicole grow farther apart.

Baumbach reflects on his own divorce from actress Jennifer Jason Leigh, placing much of himself in the Charlie character. Charlie spends most of the movie trying to keep up, not ready to move on. Whereas Nicole is trying to regain her sense of self, confiding in Nora that she doesn't feel alive most of the time.

Driver and Johansson deserve every award available for their respective performances. They feel like a real married couple, with years of scars that rip open after every confrontation. The fights are ugly and the emotions are raw. At the beginning of the film, you wonder why these two would ever be separating. At the end of the film, you wonder how these two came together in the first place.

Baumbach's direction and writing pairs well with the lead actors performances. He gives them all of the room they could possibly dream of to operate in.

If at any point during this film you recognize the tendencies of your partner within the first 10 minutes of the movie, maybe pause it and talk. This film may rip open some scars you forgot or didn't know you had. This movie should create a dialogue and not start a screaming match like Charlie and Nicole have.

"Marriage Story" is nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture.