It's not often that I feel like a movie was specifically made for me.

It's almost like Josh and Benny Safdie cracked my head open, found things I loved, and put them in a two-hour film.

"Uncut Gems" is an electrifying, fast-talking film that will leave you uncomfortably laughing at times. Rarely do the Safdie brothers—in their third full-length feature—make you feel at ease.

At times, you feel like Howard Ratner, the film's main character. You're looking over your shoulder for goons ready to take your clothes, all the while trying to convince Kevin Garnett to buy a chain with a gold and diamond encrusted Furby connected to it.

Ratner, played by Adam Sandler in possibly his greatest role, is a jeweler in the diamond district of New York City. Ratner spends most of his time walking at a pace that an Olympic sprinter would blush at from his bookie to his apartment where his mistress (Julia Fox) stays.

As a degenerate gambler and family man, Ratner is wheeling-and-dealing at every turn, constantly making bets with other people's money and property.

When Ratner finally gets his potato sized gem from Ethiopia, he believes his life will be turned around. He can pay off bookies, keep his women happy, and have a little on the side to bet the Boston Celtics under or over each day of the week.

Seems like a happy ending, right? Not so fast. Ratner spends the rest of the movie trying to retrieve and sell the gem, trying his best to keep his life intact.

Over the years, Sandler has been painted as having one acting style: an intensely idiotic and physical comedian that spends most of his time on screen doing stupid accents. In "Uncut Gems," Sandler harnesses that specific style, matching the Safdie Brother's direction, creating an iconic character in Ratner.

While this film will be remarked mostly by Sandler's performance and the Safdie's direction, don't overlook Fox. When she's introduced, a lazy film goer will compare Fox to spacey mistress who only takes advantage of Ratner's money. However, there's genuine care for Ratner in her performance, something remarkable for someone's first ever acting role.

The film also features musicians like The Weeknd, Trinidad James, and Ca$h Out, a quick cameo by John Amos of all people, and Idina Menzel shedding her Disney persona to play Ratner's soon-to-be ex-wife.

No, this film is not for everyone. It's loud, fast and offensive at times. It's rare to find a film with this type of tone outside of horror films.

Tragically, the film was nominated for zero Oscars. Not surprising since The Academy rarely rewards the best films of the year.

If you don't see this movie, you'll make Howard Ratner very sad.