Matthew Lambert: The first thing I need to jump on is a massive missed opportunity for this movie. Do you want to know what it is?

Jesse Stewart: No. I mean, I do want to know, but I just don't know what you're thinking.

ML: This movie’s called “Bad Boys For Life.” There’s a Bad Boys 4 coming out in a couple years. They really missed the opportunity to call that one, Bad Boys 4 Life. That;s my ultimate criticism for this movie.

JS: I think you’re right. Even in the computer system I put it in as Bad Boys 3. I do see a fourth one coming, all things considered.

ML: I think this movie’s going to do very well. The first two movies were really popular too, but I think the biggest takeaway for me from this movie is that I just want to see Will Smith and Martin Lawrence together. Those two, their chemistry, how hilarious it was, I feel like this movie could be mangled so badly with two mediocre leads. Somehow, [Smith and Lawrence] kill it.

JS: This would’ve been a far worse movie without their chemistry. One thing I’ll say, with Michael Bay not being a part of this [movie], we got less explosions. Which is O.K.

ML: Hold on, I’d challenge that.

JS: But you didn’t see the first two movies.

ML: True, but I’m well aware of Michael Bay’s affinity for blowing literally everything up in sight, but this movie, and I say this as a compliment weirdly, is obnoxious as hell. There are multiple helicopters blowing up. There’s explosions on highways. Even the first sequence where he’s driving the Porsche backwards in the chase scene, but it works, because when you walk into an action movie, and this leads to my next question for you, I don’t think logic matters.

JS: Nope.

ML: I think if you get lost in the logic of would this happen, it kills your experience of a “Die Hard,” “Lethal Weapon,” or a “Bad Boys” in this case. So do you think going into a movie like this with an expectation that it needs to make sense is applicable here?

JS: No. It doesn’t have to make sense.

ML: At the end of the day, you just want to hear Martin Lawrence and Will Smith make fun of each other, shoot some bad guys, and if they get a girl then they get a girl. ... Did you need more Bad Boys movies in your life? Were you like, ‘it’s about time they make another one or these movies or were you asking yourself why would they keep doing this?’

JS: A little of both because, for one, their chemistry. I thought, ‘wow, we could see another Bad Boys movie.’ We’ve come a long way since we’ve seen one and I’m just hoping the writing gets better. If you’ve seen the first two, this is definitely better than those two [in terms of writing]. But when I put the poster in the lobby two, three months ago, I thought, ‘“Bad Boys For Life?” Huh, I’m not opposed to it.’

ML: Yes, I just want to see those two together. I mean, this movie could be the most illogical piece of crap that ever existed, but I know that I’m going to laugh for at least a couple of minutes during the movie. … What in the world happened to Martin Lawrence, by the way? Maybe he’s hit a certain age where he says that he’s good and he’s made enough money, but he’s incredible. He’s got so much charisma.

JS: He’s definitely good. But Will Smith has picked a couple stinkers over the years.

ML: Oh, yes he has.

JS: “After Earth” and “Aladdin,” even though he was the best part of that movie, ironically, because people were worried about his part being the worst when it came out.

ML: And that’s the thing, I think Will Smith is a good actor, and I’m going to call this the Bruce Willis Zone where at one point in Bruce Willis’ career there was a legit actor there. There was a legit person who could’ve had a very different career if he had not taken all of the action roles. I think Will Smith wanted to be the biggest movie star that ever existed, and he’s succeeded for sure, but some of his more nuanced performances that are pretty incredible. The guy makes a ton of movies, he gets to do whatever he wants, and has an incredible family. I'm sure he’s living his best life. But, again, I just want to see Will Smith in more movies.

JS: I do feel there is one thing I feel strongly about this movie that I didn’t in the previous two films, and that’s the villain. There is a reason for this villain to exist, where the previous two you feel no sympathy for a villain. You need to care why the villain exist and you do in this one.

ML: A good villain establishes stakes, something this movie surprisingly has throughout the entire run-time. And you kind of have to believe in their cause, in a way.

JS: For this movie, knowing what you’re going to, you don’t need to care. But in this one, you do care.

ML: There isn’t a lot of interaction between the villains [and the leads], but when they do, they make the most of it.

JS: Right, it’s validated. And once you see the other two, if you watch them, you’ll say, ‘yeah, I don’t care about the villain.’

