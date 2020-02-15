There's a moment in 'Horse Girl' when I felt like I had a handle on what the story was. Then aliens were introduced. And clones. And then nothing made sense anymore.

Recently shown at Sundance and purchased by Netflix, "Horse Girl" tells the story of Sarah, a socially awkward salesperson at a craft store who enjoys supernatural television and, as the title suggests, horses.

When we're introduced to Sarah — played by Alison Brie — she has good rapport with her coworkers and roommate. She's unassuming and lives in her own world.

Brie, who helped write and produce the film, is quite good as Sarah in the first half of the film. Director Jeff Baena lingers for long stretches of time on Brie's reactions to people she's speaking with. Watching Brie listen, think and form a reaction is strangely compelling.

If the film centered on a socially awkward woman — that sometimes sleep walks — trying to date and live a normal life, I'd be in.

I've liked Brie for many years, firmly believing she's been the best part of the TV series "Community" and "GLOW," and a strong actress in previous Baena films. But like other Baena films, they don't make sense.

The film struggles to maintain any consistent tone once Sarah begins to believe she has been abducted by aliens and is a clone of her grandmother.

Along with inconsistency in the story, this film is cluttered with underdeveloped characters. There's a distant-but-wealthy-father plot, there's a friend with a disability who was probably (I say probably because they barely say it) injured by a horse, and Sarah spends a lot of time around a horse that she no longer owns. And those are just a few story threads the film tries explore.

Netflix is becoming prevalent with films exactly like this on their streaming service: interesting director, mystery based story line that's under two hours, and a budding star featured on a television series or movie already developed by Netflix. They're trying to overthrow the film industry, but consistently fund films that don't make sense and clearly need more time to be thought through.

Again, I think there's a version of this film that could've worked. But it feels like it could use 10 more minutes in the oven to cook.