When I think about the best romance movies of all time, they all have one major component: tension.

"Carol" has a love that's considered taboo for the time. "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" explores the love that lingers after a breakup. "Her" examines what happens when you love someone who isn't physically real and can't come to grips with establishing a human connection.

Director Stella Meghie's "The Photograph," despite it's outstanding production design and cinematography, lacks that all-important tension.

The film opens with Michael, a New York-based reporter, interviewing a former oil rig worker named Isaac. The story takes off when Michael (LaKeith Stanfield) begins to learn more about Isaac's (Rob Morgan) lost love Christina (Chanté Adams). Seeking to learn more about Christina leads Michael to her daughter, Mae (Issa Rae). Mae and Michael grow close, their budding relationship contrasted with flashbacks to Christina and Isaac.

"The Photograph" isn't capturing a love that's unrequited or prohibited. There's some discussion about Michael's ex-girlfriend and a possible engagement. And Christina leaves on a bus to New York City in the middle of the night without Isaac knowing, only to return months later to him being married.

There's no obstacles, which may be a realistic thing for everyday couples. I certainly didn't need to slay a dragon to marry my wife, but there's no attempt to work through any issue that arises. The characters simply leave their current situation.

Call me old fashioned, but I want a romantic movie where one person in the relationship is trying to keep them together. There's no fight, romantic gestures, anything that shows these people want to be together. It's like they're comfortable with driving 55 miles-per-hour on the highway when everyone else is going 60.

Pairing the lack of tension with chemistry issues between both sets of couples doesn't help this film either.

I enjoy Rae and Stanfield, but their talents are wasted here. Rae is one the funniest, most expressive actors working today, but relegated to blank stares for most of the film. Stanfield meanwhile is a flat combination of Steve Buscemi, Brad Pitt and John Witherspoon.

I'm not selling my stock on either actor, both of whom will undoubtedly become big stars, but these roles are a misstep.

The redeeming performance is the dependable Rob Morgan. He's not a household name, but he should be. The character actor had his breakthrough in 2017's "Mudbound" as Hap Jackson. His role in the film may not have been as celebrated as his co-stars or director, but the only reason that film works is Morgan's sad eyes and gravely voice.

In "The Photograph," Morgan is featured in just a handful of scenes, though he makes the most out of his limited screen time. Even when silent, Morgan effectively conveys a range emotions in a short period of time.

This film is a classic romance film in most senses. It doesn't try to be a cliche romantic comedy where the guy's trying to get the girl through a series of montages. It's also not melodramatic with over the top performances and a sweeping color scheme.

"The Photograph" will lazily be compared to "The Notebook" because of it's two timelines, but I don't think that's true. "The Notebook" had ideas it wanted to accomplish and themes it wanted to present. "The Photograph" is merely scratching the surface and would've been better if the film focuses on the budding relationship between Mae and Michael.

