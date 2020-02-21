I have free, unsolicited advice for all movie studios: if a film — foreign or otherwise — has been released within the last 15 years, don't remake it.

Even if you are able to put Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell together as a married couple, stay far away.

"Downhill," a remake of the 2014 Swedish film "Force Majeure," gives us the Stanton family in Austria on a skiing trip. Billie (Louis-Dreyfus) and Pete (Ferrell) seem to have a solid relationship. Billie can be pushy and Pete can be aloof, but it seems like they are a moderately happy couple.

When a controlled avalanche comes sliding down the hill while the Stanton's are at lunch one day, Pete jumps up — grabbing his phone in the process — leaving his wife and two sons behind. The avalanche turns out to be small, but Billie is understandably upset.

The situation turns awkward when Pete later invites an acquaintance to join them in Austria. The unexpected guests keep quiet and try to not add to the drama as Billie and Pete blow up at each other.

There are promising moments when the film focuses on the couple's rocky relationship and shows them trying to keep it all together. But it falters when shifting tones and attempting to be too many things at once.

"Downhill" is the latest from award-winning writers Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, a pair known for films about married couples and families disintegrating over a short period of time. I enjoyed their previous work, 2011's "The Descendants" and 2013's "The Way Way Back." Both films establish character dynamics quickly and end on a satisfying note of growth or change. Not so for "Downhill."

The film's resolution is a letdown, coming to an abrupt end with a feeling like it needed more time to work through the big ideas.

The film's highlights are Louis-Dreyfus and Ferrell playing opposite the roles that found them fame. Louis-Dreyfus isn't going to be Elaine from "Seinfeld" or Selina Meyer from "Veep." Similarly, don't expect Ferrell's loud characters like Ricky Bobby or Ron Burgundy. Both actors are going for something more emotional and reserved, which I appreciate.

I just wanted them to work through their issues a little longer.

Matthew Lambert has written for RiverTown Multimedia for almost three years. Prior to joining the company, Lambert graduated from Winona State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Communication: Journalism and a minor in Film Studies. Lambert will try any film once, but if he had his choice a Martin Scorsese or Paul Thomas Anderson film would be his choice.