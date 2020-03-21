For the foreseeable future, almost all Americans will be inside. With businesses and schools closing, many people will looking at some things they can watch.

Below is a wide ranging list of movies to watch while we all self-quarantine for the next few weeks or so.

Action: "Haywire"

Steven Soderbergh made one of the best action movies of the 2010s decade and no one talks about it.

The fight scenes in this movie are some of the best I've ever seen. Gina Carano should be a Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger style action star and household name.

Sadly, she's be relegated to bit roles in movies like "Deadpool" and an occasional sidekick in "The Mandalorian" but I hold out hope for her landing an action franchise in the near future.

If you're looking for a quick movie with an easy to understand plot that looks like it cost $100 million to make, "Haywire" is perfect.

Honorable mention: "The Fugitive," Mission: Impossible Fallout," "Ip Man."

Now streaming on Netflix. Available to rent on Amazon Prime, Vudu and Fandango Now.

Children & family: Disney+

Disney+ feels like it was created for occasions when you're stuck at home and want to entertain the kids.

It's too difficult to pick one film from the service, so dive into anything and everything.

Disney+ recently added "Frozen 2" to the service three months ahead of schedule, so binge the entire collection.

This platform is something kids could be lost in for days on end. Even a movies that you grew up with are likely on the service.

Fire it up and go to town.

My favorites on Disney+: "Toy Story," "Up," "Hercules," "Inside Out," "Lion King."

Comedy: "Booksmart"

In these trying times, we all need a good laugh.

"Booksmart" was one of my favorite movies of 2019. It's difficult to find a movie more instantly re-watchable than this one.

The movie follows Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein), two overachieving high school students who decide they need to let loose the day before they graduate.

The best comparison I can make is the female "Superbad," but I find "Booksmart" to be vastly superior.

If you are on the fence, I highly recommend at least watching for the scene when Amy and Molly eat drug laced strawberries. It hurt my stomach I laughed so hard.

Honorable mention: "Fighting with My Family," "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," "The Lobster."

Now streaming on Hulu. Available to rent on Amazon Prime, Vudu and Fandango Now.

Crime: "Destroyer"

The best part about "Destroyer" is that it belongs to no specific era.

Director Karyn Kusama and Nicole Kidman make a film that Gene Hackman or Paul Newman would've starred in back in the 70s. Kidman plays a detective that drudges up her past days as an undercover agent to take down a gang once and for all.

This movie has bank robberies, undercover cops and a cast of people you will absolutely recognize from other movies and television shows.

"Destroyer" shows a side of Los Angeles that I've never seen before and hope I never see. If you're on the fence about the movie, just watch it for Kidman, who should've been discussed more during award season for her performance.

Honorable mention: "Shoplifters," "Drive," "Blue Ruin"

Now streaming on Hulu. Available to rent on Amazon Prime, Vudu and Fandango Now.

Drama: "Goodfellas"

This film being on Netflix is bad for my health.

I've owned this movie for years (found it at the bottom of one of those $5 movie bins at Walmart —a tremendous buy).

I've seen this movie so many times, I don't even watch it all the way through. Rather, I just dip in for a moment or two. I'll watch Tommy tell Spider to dance. Or the Copacabana club sequence.

I even yell at my dogs to go get their shine box every once in awhile.

If you've somehow missed this, now is the time to correct it.

Honorable mention: "Good Will Hunting," "Last Flag Flying," "Good Time."

Now streaming on Netflix. Available to rent on Amazon Prime, Vudu and Fandango Now.

Mystery: "Clue"

Never would I have thought that a movie based on a board game would make me keel over laughing, but here we are.

What starts with some harmless blackmail leads to the deaths of many in this parody.

Watching young versions of Tim Curry, Martin Mull, Michael McKean and Lesley Ann Warren become just a few of the ignorant, culpable dinner guests trying to figure out a murder is something I could watch for days.

And if you don't like the first ending, don't worry, they've got more than one to choose.

Honorable mention: "Zodiac," "Gemini," "You Were Never Really Here."

Now streaming on Amazon Prime. Available to rent on Vudu and Fandango Now.

Romantic comedy: "The Big Sick"

I've been buying stock in Kumail Nanjiani for years now. After he stars in a Marvel movie this summer, I'm going to cash out and retire to Boca Raton.

But before he blows up, watch "The Big Sick," a real-life accounting of he and his wife's (Emily V. Gordon) love story.

Nanjiani and Gordon were nominated for an Oscar at the time for best screenplay, but this movie has gotten better over time.

"The Big Sick" mixes a tragic illness with a forbidden love. It's hilarious, thoughtful and features a Ray Romano and Holly Hunter performance that makes this movie truly special.

Honorable mention: "All the Bright Places," "Plus One," "She's Gotta Have It."

Now streaming on Amazon Prime. Available to rent on Vudu and Fandango Now.

Science fiction: "Snowpiercer"

So you saw "Parasite" and you're a massive Bong Joon-Ho fan now. Welcome to the fan club, we're happy to have you.

What's next to watch from the Korean master of cinema? "Snowpiercer."

This movie has been on Netflix for some time, but I imagine it's gotten a lot more views after Bong Joon-Ho's recent success at the Oscars.

This movie has some of our biggest stars (Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris) and is about poor people trying to get to the rich part of the train during the apocalypse. This movie is such a fan favorite that it'll be a new series on TNT this spring.

Action, drama, twists and Kang-ho Sang. What a picture.

Honorable mention: "Annihilation," "High Life," "Evolution."

Now streaming on Netflix. Available to rent on Amazon Prime, Vudu and Fandango Now.

Sports: "Creed"

There's something about a boxing movie that always gets me.

Not only did writer-director Ryan Coogler and star Michael B. Jordan knock this movie out, but they made the Rocky Balboa character great again.

It's been four decades since Balboa was first introduced to us. Sylvester Stallone has played this character eight times now, and yet, in "Creed," it feels like the first time again.

With excellent direction from Coogler, a beefed up Jordan and a surprisingly emotional and well acted Stallone, "Creed" cemented itself as my favorite sports movie.

If you love the mythology of the Rocky movies with a fresh take, this will be perfect for you.

Honorable mention: "Free Solo," "Warrior," "High Flying Bird".

Available to rent on Amazon Prime, Vudu and Fandango Now.

Superhero: "Guardians of the Galaxy"

When I first heard about this movie, I couldn't have cared less. Why do I want to see the fat guy from "Parks and Recreation" paired with a former WWE wrestler, a raccoon and tree thing fight villains in space?

Boy was I wrong.

Not only was this movie surprisingly awesome with a soundtrack that I've listened to an unhealthy amount of times, but it's for everybody. It's the perfect Marvel movie for the family because it has action for the kids and jokes that parents will only understand.

If someone asked what would be one superhero movie that I would have to watch for the rest of my life, it'd be this one.

Honorable mention: "Black Panther," "The Dark Knight," "Wonder Woman."

Now streaming on Disney+. Available to rent on Amazon Prime, Vudu and Fandango Now.

Matthew Lambert has written for RiverTown Multimedia for almost three years. Prior to joining the company, Lambert graduated from Winona State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Communication: Journalism and a minor in Film Studies. Lambert will try any film once, but if he had his choice a Martin Scorsese or Paul Thomas Anderson film would be his choice.