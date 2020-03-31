It's a niche, made-up genre, but it's one I love almost more than any other: the small-town crime story set against the backdrop of winter.

Maybe it's because I grew up with Coen brother movies like "Fargo," but "Blow the Man Down" feels like comfort food to me.

The recent addition to Amazon's streaming service follows a pair of sisters, Priscilla Connolly and Mary Beth Connolly after the death of their mother in Maine. Priscilla (Sophie Lowe) is a quiet, dedicated woman who runs the family fish shop in town. Mary Beth (Morgan Saylor) is a troublemaker who wants nothing but to escape their small-town life.

When Mary Beth defends herself against a dangerous man and kills him, the sisters dispose of the body and become swept up in the small-town criminal underworld overseen by a group of older women.

The movie was written and directed by Danielle Krudy and Bridget Savage Cole, a pair of unknown filmmakers making their feature-length debut. "Blow the Man Down" is a perfect length (only 90 minutes), with a slightly ominous score with occasional sea shanties sung by a crew of fishermen.

Though the plot is predictable, the story is still effective. The only criticism I have comes at the lack of surprises; the audience is made aware of what's happening at every moment.

The Connolly sisters work well off each other, but the strongest part of the movie is the underworld crime bosses. Veteran character actor Margo Martindale plays Enid Nora Devlin, a no-nonsense owner of a bed and breakfast that doubles as an illegal brothel. The Connolly's recently deceased mother used to stick up for Devlin against a trio of women who make sure the town doesn't revert to the bad old days.

Doreen (Marceline Hugot), Gail (Annette O'Toole) and Susie (June Squibb) begin to pressure Devlin, asking her to close the bed and breakfast operation as they all agreed upon decades prior. The battle between Devlin and the three women is full of veiled, petty threats that will capture your attention for the duration of the movie.

If you like snow, songs from the 1800s and tough women, "Blow the Man Down" is a perfect movie for you.

Matthew Lambert has written for RiverTown Multimedia for three years. Prior to joining the company, Lambert graduated from Winona State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Communication: Journalism and a minor in Film Studies. Lambert will try any film once, but if he had his choice a Martin Scorsese or Paul Thomas Anderson film would be his choice.