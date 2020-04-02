I was hesitant to write about "Onward" because how can I write about a movie people couldn't see in theaters? Now that the latest movie from Pixar is available for streaming and will be uploaded to Disney+ on April 3, I felt it appropriate to do so.

I want to start by telling my brother that I'm sorry.

I know, an odd way to start a movie review, but bear with me. That's what happens when I watch a Pixar movie — they wreck me. Don't bring up the Bing Bong scene in "Inside Out." I'm not over it yet.

My brother, Taylor, is just 14 months older than me. We were connected at the hip for most of our lives. Add in that we grew up with divorced parents and you have lots of car rides together that was just the two of us.

I always looked up to my brother. He was strong, confident and smart. I never felt like any of those things.

The same applies to the relationship between the main characters in "Onward." Ian is an anxious teenager who never got to know his father, who died shortly after Ian was born. Barley is the older brother, a loud, brash slacker who's always trying to pull the confidence out of Ian.

The movie is set in a land where magic used to be prevalent, but faded because it became too difficult to master. On Ian's birthday, the brothers are given a belated gift from their father: a magic staff and spell that would bring him back for 24 hours. When the spell goes awry, the brothers set off to find another crystal and finish their spell, getting one last day with their father.

Unlike the relationship I have with my brother, Ian is embarrassed of his older brother. Barley constantly oversteps his boundaries, meaning to do well by his family but never quite getting it right.

I put my brother on this pedestal where I never expected him to mess up or have a moment of weakness. I always looked to Taylor's judgement and decision making. Sure, I pestered him as any younger brother would do, but not in a way that tried to make him think I didn't like him or want to be around him.

Barley and Ian's journey through magic, grief and acceptance brought all of these emotions out of me. Ian realizes that, while he has never met his father, he's always had a father figure in Barley.

And that was Taylor for me.

I grew up with a loving dad and step-dad. I'm incredibly lucky to have them both; but, when you have siblings, they act as pseudo parents in a sense.

Which leads me back to apologizing to my brother: Like the characters in "Onward," I think you and I need to go on a magical journey together. We need to take some time to remember that we spent almost every waking moment together in our adolescence.

"Onward" is truly spectacular, one of my favorites Pixar has made in many years. It's funny, grounded and has more significant things to say about grief than most movies made for adults.

Hug your siblings when you can. If you don't have siblings, hug your parents. If you don't have parents, hug your friends or your dogs or your spouse.

I love you, Taylor. I'm sorry I haven't said that enough.

