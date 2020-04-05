As I'm not a wine connoisseur, I appreciated Mamoudou Athie's wine break down at the beginning of the new Netflix movie "Uncorked."

Elijah (played by Athie) calls Chardonnay the Jay-Z of wines: a versatile and smooth drink that could go with anything. Next he describes Pinot Gris as the Kanye West of wines: a little bit of spice that may not be what it appears at first glance. And finally he calls Rieslings the Drake of wines: crisp, clean and usually kind of sweet.

It's that type of light humor and playfulness that makes "Uncorked" a perfectly enjoyable experience.

The Prentice Penny film focuses on Elijah choosing between his destiny of running his family's barbecue restaurant in Memphis or pursuing his dream of becoming a master sommelier.

Elijah's father, Louis (played by a particularly great guilt-inducing Courtney B. Vance), wants his son to focus on the business, and dismisses his son's dreams as just another silly distraction.

Elijah's mother, Sylvia (played by an always outstanding Niecy Nash) tries to keep the fighting between the men at bay and encourages her son to follows his dreams.

When Elijah passes the entrance exam to enter master sommelier school, the strain on his relationship with Louis increases as Sylvia's health worsens.

Even before Elijah's hip-hop wine breakdown, I was hooked when I saw the first slab of ribs hit the table. "Uncorked" seems to be borrowing the film making style of a Netflix show I have deep affection for in "Chef's Table." What's sometimes crudely referred to as "food porn," shots of food and drink are given more time and consideration than any other.

The family barbecue joint feels like a place you could actually visit. It's a place you would see on both "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" and "Parts Unknown."

Penny's commitment to filming real places keeps "Uncorked" grounded. Tie in the superb script and this movie feels like a recently opened bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon: A fully bodied wine that isn't dry.

It can't be said enough how well this movie is cast. Elijah and Louis' unexplored disappointment is well developed in a short period of time. Elijah's budding relationship with Tanya (played by Sasha Compère) builds off the opening wine breakdown to something truly special by the end.

But now to address the true star, Sylvia. Niecy Nash's career has mostly been defined by her television shows "Reno 911" and "Claws." If you haven't seen her in Ava Duvernay's mini-series "When They See Us," watch that after "Uncorked." But it's movies like this where she gets to stretch her legs as an actor.

Put Nash in anything and she'll immediately make it better. Her mixture of compassion and comedy make her an actor who should be routinely be in award conversations.

This is Penny's directorial debut. Mainly a writer for sitcoms like "Insecure," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Scrubs," Penny exceeds any sort of beginner expectations with "Uncorked." Truly a great feature.

Matthew Lambert has written for RiverTown Multimedia for three years. Prior to joining the company, Lambert graduated from Winona State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Communication: Journalism and a minor in Film Studies. Lambert will try any film once, but if he had his choice a Martin Scorsese or Paul Thomas Anderson film would be his choice.