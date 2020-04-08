I know for young people moving to the suburbs is equal to death.

But "Vivarium" takes it to a next level.

The new movie from Lorcan Finnegan shoots the main characters straight into the main action of the plot and leaves them there in a dormant state.

"Vivarium," now streaming on all major platforms, could've been a strange, "Edward Scissorhands"-like horror movie, but it doesn't bother introducing the characters, setting stakes or explaining much of anything.

The plot is quite basic: Gemma (Imogen Poots) and Tom (Jesse Eisenberg) are looking for a house. When they are taken to a new housing development and left there, the couple tries to escape the maze-like nightmare.

Gemma and Tom try a few things to escape. They try to drive out, but run out of gas. They try to walk out, but end up in a giant circle. They try to burn the house down, but in the morning the house is back.

This idea of being stuck in a purgatory-type suburban setting is appealing to me. If this was a horror movie that watches the couple disintegrate and become stir crazy, it would've made for a quality movie.

But that's not "Vivarium." When the couple is expected to raise a child for the unnamed and unexamined overlords controlling their fate, the movie falls flat.

Horror, thriller and mystery driven movies are hinged on stakes. You have to be rooting for your main characters. There's a level of investment that's needed, and "Vivarium" doesn't bother with that.

I don't necessarily believe it's the fault of Poots and Eisenberg, who are also producers on the movie. They're doing the best with what's given to them.

When Finnegan gives us distressing extreme close-up shots of the main characters trying to understand what's happening, it gives me a feeling that was the initial idea for the movie.

But if you don't have any interaction or exposition between the main characters aside from a few arguments here and there, those extreme close-up shots seem to be wasted.

The best case scenario for this movie was to be a "Twilight Zone" episode. It either needed an extra 30 minutes or have 30 minutes taken away.

